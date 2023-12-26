As the action unfolded in week four of New Mexico high school basketball, standout performances illuminated the courts, showcasing the exceptional talent and skills of the players. Here are some of the top player performances that shone during the week of December 18th-23rd.



Player of the Week:

Advertisement

Bella Hines - Eldorado The junior sensation from Eldorado claimed the Player of the Week title with a jaw-dropping 53-point performance against Rio Rancho on Saturday. Hines not only led her team to victory but also set a new single-game scoring record, leaving an indelible mark on the court.

Boys Basketball Standouts:

Donovan Rhodes - Manzano Rhodes displayed a stellar performance, contributing 30 points in a narrow loss against Atrisco Heritage. Despite the outcome, Rhodes showcased his scoring prowess.

Damian Estrada - Valencia: Estrada's double-double featuring 24 points and 11 rebounds played a crucial role in Valencia's victory over Espanola, underscoring his impact on both ends of the court.

Tyler Kozlowski, Rosendo Roybal, Luciano Mondragon - Valley (Albuquerque): This trio combined forces to secure a victory over Navajo Prep on Wednesday. Kozlowski led with 20 points, supported by Roybal's 16 points and Mondragon's 13 points, highlighting a cohesive team effort. Mateo Contreras - Robertson: Contreras demonstrated his all-around skills with 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals in a win over Socorro on Monday, showcasing his versatility on the court. Nathaniel Gonzales had 12 points for Robertson.

Chris Lucero, Jayden Johnson - Rio Rancho; Cheo Velasquez, Isaiah Lucero, Santiago Gonzalez - Rio Grande: In a Friday matchup, Rio Rancho secured a 56-50 win over Rio Grande, with notable performances from Lucero and Johnson. Meanwhile, Velasquez, Lucero, and Gonzalez showcased their skills for Rio Grande. Chris Lucero - Rio Rancho - 15 points Jayden Johnson - Rio Rancho - 10 points Cheo Velasquez - Rio Grande - 13 points Isaiah Lucero - Rio Grande - 13 points Santiago Gonzalez - Rio Grande 12 points

Isaiah Brown - Sandia; Isaiah Juarez - Los Lunas: Brown's 19 points for Sandia and Juarez's 21 points for Los Lunas added excitement to their Thursday night clash, resulting in an upset win for Sandia.

Jayden Cox - Clovis: Cox led with 26 points in a standout performance against La Cueva on Friday night, contributing significantly to Clovis's success.

Isaiah Maldonado, Ali Mierles - Albuquerque High: Maldonado's 17 points and Mierles' 11 points were instrumental in Albuquerque High's Friday night game.

Atrisco Heritage Standouts: Latavious Morris, Marquise Renfro, and Mathias Sanchez showcased their skills in Atrisco Heritage's win over Manzano, solidifying their team's success.

Eldorado's Dynamic Performers Against Rio Grande (Saturday): Josiah Mitchell, Tysean Austin, and Pedro Fuetnes delivered notable performances for Eldorado in their game against Rio Grande.

Girls Basketball Standouts:

Jemma Estrada - Rio Rancho: Estrada's 14 points stood out in Rio Rancho's Saturday game against Eldorado, showcasing her scoring abilities. Jaylnn Bob, Danilynn Bob - Belen: The Bob sisters, Jaylnn and Danilynn, contributed 17 and 11 points, respectively, in a hard-fought game against Bernalillo. Jayden Montoya, Azalia Malizia - Valencia: Montoya and Malizia combined forces to secure a victory for Valencia over Espanola, with Montoya leading with 21 points and Malizia adding 13 points. Leah Valdez, Trinity Calabaza - Bernalillo: Valdez and Calabaza played pivotal roles in Bernalillo's win over Belen, contributing 20 and 19 points, respectively. Hobbs Trio's Impact: Bhret Clay, Jayla David, and Kyndle Cunningham showcased their skills for Hobbs, contributing 20, 13, and 12 points, respectively, in a win over Alamogordo. Mayfield's Strong Performances: Geanna McKines, Jazlene Ruiz, and Lorrena Viarrel led Mayfield to victory over Cleveland, with 17, 16, and 12 points, respectively.

These standout performances added excitement and intensity to the week's high school basketball action.



Note: Each week coaches and athletes can submit top player performances to publisher Joshua Grine, 505-414-4313.

Rankings