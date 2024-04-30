NMPreps recaps some key performances and action from Monday night of Week 10 in New Mexico high school baseball. Discover which players stood out in pivotal district matchups.#nmpreps Please texts stats to 505-414-4313 NMPREPS: FREE 30-DAY TRIAL SIGN UP HERE!!!

MONDAY APRIL 29TH

Advertisement

Chaparral 7, Silver 3 - Final (4A): Chaparral capitalized on two significant innings, scoring 3 runs in both the bottom of the 1st and the bottom of the 6th, paving the way for a 7-3 district victory over Silver. Chris Torres Jr. (2025) delivered an outstanding performance with 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, including a crucial triple and a powerful home run. Sophomore Israel Nieto contributed to the Chaparral Lobos' win with 2 hits, 2 RBIs, and a run. Both players showcased their speed with 2 stolen bases each. Senior Luis Ramos played a crucial role on the mound, pitching 6.1 innings and recording an impressive 9 strikeouts to secure the victory. NMPREPS: FREE 30-DAY TRIAL SIGN UP HERE!!!

Deming 8, Santa Teresa 7 - Final (4A): Santa Teresa stormed ahead with early runs, leading 4-0 after two innings. Despite Santa Teresa's initial dominance, Deming clawed their way back into the game, scoring consistently to narrow the gap. In a tense matchup that stretched into extra innings, Deming secured the win with a decisive run in the bottom of the 8th inning. Senior Jaydon Carbajal played a pivotal role for Deming with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored, while junior Jose Duran contributed significantly with two hits, an RBI, and a double. Deming utilized two pitchers, senior Bryan Garcia and freshman Eric Mariscal, both tallying 5 strikeouts each. Despite the loss, Santa Teresa's sophomore Gavin Garcia showcased his prowess with 2 hits, 3 RBIs, and a run scored.

Eunice 10, Texico 7 - Final (2A): Texico surged ahead with a 3-run inning in the top of the 1st, but Eunice turned the tide with a commanding 7-run inning in the bottom of the 5th, securing a hard-fought victory. Luis Gomez (2025) led the charge for the Cardinals, showcasing his all-around skill with 2 hits, 2 runs, and 3 RBIs, while also swiping 2 bases. Senior Braelon Jeter made significant contributions both at the plate and on the mound, adding a hit, 2 RBIs, and a double to his name. Jeter also excelled as a pitcher, tallying 6 strikeouts over 4 innings pitched. Week 10: Top Player Performances

Scores