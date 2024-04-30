Week 10: New Mexico High School Baseball Monday Recap
NMPreps recaps some key performances and action from Monday night of Week 10 in New Mexico high school baseball. Discover which players stood out in pivotal district matchups.#nmpreps
MONDAY APRIL 29TH
Chaparral 7, Silver 3 - Final (4A): Chaparral capitalized on two significant innings, scoring 3 runs in both the bottom of the 1st and the bottom of the 6th, paving the way for a 7-3 district victory over Silver. Chris Torres Jr. (2025) delivered an outstanding performance with 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, including a crucial triple and a powerful home run. Sophomore Israel Nieto contributed to the Chaparral Lobos' win with 2 hits, 2 RBIs, and a run. Both players showcased their speed with 2 stolen bases each. Senior Luis Ramos played a crucial role on the mound, pitching 6.1 innings and recording an impressive 9 strikeouts to secure the victory.
Deming 8, Santa Teresa 7 - Final (4A): Santa Teresa stormed ahead with early runs, leading 4-0 after two innings. Despite Santa Teresa's initial dominance, Deming clawed their way back into the game, scoring consistently to narrow the gap. In a tense matchup that stretched into extra innings, Deming secured the win with a decisive run in the bottom of the 8th inning. Senior Jaydon Carbajal played a pivotal role for Deming with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored, while junior Jose Duran contributed significantly with two hits, an RBI, and a double. Deming utilized two pitchers, senior Bryan Garcia and freshman Eric Mariscal, both tallying 5 strikeouts each. Despite the loss, Santa Teresa's sophomore Gavin Garcia showcased his prowess with 2 hits, 3 RBIs, and a run scored.
Eunice 10, Texico 7 - Final (2A): Texico surged ahead with a 3-run inning in the top of the 1st, but Eunice turned the tide with a commanding 7-run inning in the bottom of the 5th, securing a hard-fought victory. Luis Gomez (2025) led the charge for the Cardinals, showcasing his all-around skill with 2 hits, 2 runs, and 3 RBIs, while also swiping 2 bases. Senior Braelon Jeter made significant contributions both at the plate and on the mound, adding a hit, 2 RBIs, and a double to his name. Jeter also excelled as a pitcher, tallying 6 strikeouts over 4 innings pitched.
