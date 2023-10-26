Joshua J. Grine, the publisher of NMPreps, offers his selections, and the staff unveils their game predictions for tonight's lineup of matches. New Mexico High School Football #nmpreps As we enter Week 11, NMPreps presents its Thursday night picks and predictions for New Mexico High School Football. While Thursday night may not showcase the typical must-see matchups, it's the final night of football for some teams, and in the world of high school football, anything can happen

Grine's Record: 314-62 (83.51%)

Week 10: 36-2 Week 9: 30-6 Week 8: 28-5 Week 7: 23-9 Week 6: 22-8 Week 5: 30-8 Week 4: 40-5 Week 3: 32-9 Week 2: 40-6 Week 1: 33-4

Pick of the Night: Tularosa at Mescalero Apache

Why Tularosa Wins Quarterback Excellence: Tularosa has a highly skilled quarterback in Dillon Salazar, who possesses solid accuracy and has consistently delivered strong performances throughout the season. His ability to read defenses, make accurate throws, and manage the game efficiently could give Tularosa a significant advantage in the passing game. Receiver Talent: Tularosa boasts talented senior wide receivers like Brayden Toralita and Kani Mathis, who have been reliable targets for Salazar. Their ability to create separation, make crucial receptions, and gain yards after the catch can add a dynamic dimension to Tularosa's offensive attack, making them a formidable force through the air.

Why Mescalero Apache Angelo Rocha's Versatility: Mescalero Apache has Angelo Rocha, a versatile senior player who has excelled as a dual-threat quarterback. Rocha's ability to contribute both as a passer and a rusher allows for a multi-dimensional offensive strategy that can keep Tularosa's defense on its toes. If Rocha has a standout performance, it could tip the scales in Mescalero Apache's favor. Underestimated Competitiveness: Mescalero Apache may be perceived as an underdog, but they have shown competitive spirit throughout the season. Their performance might exceed preseason expectations, and their hunger for a win could make them a resilient opponent. If they bring their A-game and capitalize on any mistakes made by Tularosa, they could secure an upset victory.

Score Prediction: Tularosa 41, Mescalero Apache 14 While Mescalero Apache has had a decent season, the Wildcats' more substantial wins and strong defensive play, anchored by Salazar's accuracy and the leadership of their senior defensive players, make them the favorites. With a well-rounded team and a winning streak heading into this game, the Wildcats are in a good position to secure the win.

