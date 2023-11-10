Tonight, we delve into the riveting 2023 New Mexico high school football quarterfinals, unpacking the top plays and the standout game of the night between Las Cruces and Centennial. Notably, the 5-seeds managed to clinch two out of three games, underlining an evening filled with gripping matchups. The top seeds, Cleveland in the 6A and Roswell in the 5A, surged forward effortlessly with commanding victories. Not to be overlooked, NMMI eMbarked on a lengthy bus journey to Las Vegas, emerging triumphant. Here's our recap of the night of New Mexico high school football action.

In a gripping and hard-fought showdown, the #7 seed Las Cruces Bulldawgs secured a stunning 38-34 victory over the #2 seed Centennial in the 6A Quarterfinals, marking a thrilling rematch of their previous District 3-6A Championship game.

Las Cruces seized the early lead as quarterback Gunner Guardiola connected with WR Nate Libby for a 13-yard touchdown, setting the tone for an intense battle. However, Centennial swiftly answered as QB Zaiden Davis bolted 69 yards on his first play, drawing the score even at 7-7 in the opening quarter.

The game witnessed an enthralling back-and-forth, with Daniel Amaro's 18-yard run providing another touchdown for Las Cruces, elevating the Bulldawgs to a 14-7 lead in the 1st quarter. Davis countered with a phenomenal 60-yard pass, followed by a 4-yard quarterback keeper, knotting the score at 14-14 entering the second quarter.

Guardiola continued to orchestrate Las Cruces' offense, linking up with Libby once again for a 15-yard score, propelling Las Cruces to a 21-14 lead midway through the second quarter after an impressive 75-yard drive. However, Centennial's resolve remained unwavering, equalizing the score at 21-21 with a Davis touchdown run from 13 yards out, marking his third touchdown of the night.

A nail-biting halftime arrived with Las Cruces edging ahead at 24-21 after a Denton Walter field goal. The third quarter continued to deliver electrifying moments, witnessing Daniel Amaro's 4-yard touchdown, extending Las Cruces' lead to 31-21.

The match remained intensely contested as Davis exploded for a 73-yard touchdown, narrowing the gap to 31-27 in favor of Las Cruces. The third quarter concluded with Las Cruces in a slim 31-27 lead.

The final quarter was a heart-pounding affair. Davis notched another touchdown from 12 yards out, granting Centennial a 34-31 lead. However, Las Cruces' Daniel Amaro proved pivotal, culminating a 70-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown run, reclaiming the lead at 38-34.

In a dramatic final drive, Centennial advanced but was stymied at the 1-yard line, securing a thrilling win for Las Cruces. The Bulldawgs are now set to face the 3-seeded La Cueva in what promises to be an intense semifinal showdown.