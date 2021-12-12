Week 3 New Mexico High School Boys Basketball Review

Let's review week three of the New Mexico high school basketball season.

Championship Saturday

Santa Fe won 45-40 in overtime against Valley of the Belen High School Hub City tournament. Santa Fe improves to 7-0 on the season. Valley goes to 5-1 on the year. The dudes were Paul Lovato (Sr/Santa Fe), a 6-foot-3 wing/forward. Valley senior guard Isaac Tapia was a knock down three point threat.

The 5A top ranked Las Cruces Bulldawgs moved to 7-0 on the season with the championship win at the Joe Armijo Classic (Albuquerque Academy). Deuce Benjamin with 34 points in the final game. The defeated Albuquerque Academy, 67-33 in the final.

Volcano Vista beat host school and district foe Cleveland on Saturday, 81-70, to win the Phil Griego Invitational. Continuing his stellar play is senior guard Ja'Kwon Hill of Volcano Vista who dropped 26 points in the final.

More Saturday

Weekend Awards

President: William Deuce Benjamin (Las Cruces) dropped 99 points in three games this week. 34 points in the championship on Saturday.

Vice President: Ja'Kwon Hill (Volcano Vista) as mentioned had 26 points in the championship win over Cleveland.

Class Sponsor: Jose Murrillo (Highland) the big man had 23 points in a 42-point win over Gadsden.

Class Treasure: Andrew Hill (Sandia) is the new kid on the block with a 25-point performance in a win over Cibola, 66-47.

Starting Five

Isaiah Carr (Las Cruces) had 17 points on Saturday. Brandon Lagunas (West Mesa) scored 16 points in the win over Rio Grande. Colby Wade of Atrisco Heritage continues to play well for the Jaguars scoring 16 points in a win over Albuquerque High. Noah Reese (Goddard) drops 21 points in a win over Clovis, 62-61. Jett Wyckoff (Hope Christian) with 16 points in a win over Organ Mountain.

Rankings: What to Expect

Volcano Vista (5A) is likely on the move up with their hot start and championship win this weekend. Valley (4A) is another that is likely to climb. Mayfield (5A) has the chance at a bid this season and looked like they could upset a team or two along the way.