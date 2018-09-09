NMPreps.com's weekly awards handed out to the top players in New Mexico. You can send in stats and information each week to grinejosh@yahoo.com. #nmpreps.

The junior played in his biggest game to date while wearing Storm electric blue and he didn't shy from being the headline. Dorian Lewis rushed for five rushing touchdowns and 385 yards on the night. The Cleveland Storm (No. 2 NMPreps.com Top-10) also beat No. 3 Eldorado High School, 42-28, to move to 3-0 on the season. Lewis' stat line in terms of rushing - Week 1 (172 yards) and Week 2 (215 yards vs Franklin, TX).