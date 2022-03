Week 7 New Mexico High School Baseball 4A Team Rankings

NMPreps weekly team rankings in New Mexico high school baseball. #nmpreps

1. St. Pius X Sartans (9-4 overall): 1-1 last week. L-Rio Grande.

2. Albuquerque Academy Chargers (13-4 overall): 3-1 week. L-Carlsbad.

3. Valley Vikings (8-8 overall): 1-2 last week. L-Rio Rancho, Carlsbad.

4. Santa Teresa Desert Warriors (6-7 overall): 0-1 last week. L-Riverside (TX).

5 (UP). Goddard Rockets (4-8 overall): 1-2 last week. L-Valley, Albuquerque Academy.

6 (UP). Los Alamos Hilltoppers (6-7 overall): 2-2 last week. L-Farmington.

7 (UP). Belen Eagles (9-6 overall): 3-0 last week.

8 (UP). Bloomfield Bobcats (8-4 overall): 3-2 last week. L-Rio Rancho, Goddard

9 (DOWN). Artesia Bulldogs (6-8 overall): 0-5 last week. L-Academy, Bloomfield, Cleveland, Hobbs.

10 (NEW). Kirtland Central (9-5 overall): 3-2 last week. L-Santa Fe, St. Mikes.

11. Grants Pirates (11-6 overall): 2-2 last week. L-Kirtland Central

12 (NEW). Miyamura Patriots (5-10 overall) 2-1 last week. L-Grants.

Dropped: Valencia (5), Hope Christian (12)

New: Kirtland Central (10), Miyamura (12)

Next: Aztec