2021 New Mexico High School Football RB of the Year

NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2021 New Mexico Running Back of the Year award to Zach Vigil of Rio Rancho High School. #nmpreps

Vigil is also the winner of the 2021 New Mexico Mr. Football award given to the most valuable player in New Mexico. Vigil rushed for 1553 yards and 26 touchdowns on the season for the Rams. He is committed to the University of New Mexico. Rio Rancho went 9-2 this season and played for the 6A state championship.

Runner up this season is Cayden Walton (Raton HS) and third place is Jacob Barrera (Artesia HS).