As the dust settles on another thrilling high school football season in New Mexico, ten outstanding running backs have emerged as the finalists for the prestigious NMPreps New Mexico High School Football Running Back of the Year award. Each athlete showcased exceptional talent and played a crucial role in their team's success during the 2023 season.#nmpreps

10 FINALISTS - VOTING ENDS SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9TH

Adrick Deleon - Espanola Valley (2024)

In a historic season for the Sundevils, Deleon stood out with an incredible performance. The running back totaled 1,887 rushing yards and crossed the end zone an impressive 31 times, leaving a lasting mark on Espanola Valley's football legacy. Vote Here

Alijah Gonzales - Volcano Vista (2024)

Gonzales, the top-ranked running back in New Mexico, was a force to be reckoned with on the field. Accumulating 1,791 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns, he played a pivotal role in Volcano Vista's success throughout the season.Vote Here

Bryce Sanchez - Roswell (2024)

Contributing significantly to Roswell's remarkable 12-1 season, Sanchez showcased his prowess by surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark and recording over 15 rushing touchdowns. His efforts were instrumental in Roswell's impressive campaign. Official stats 1,563 rushing yards, Vote Here

Charlez Lopez-Burton - Valley (2024)

Lopez-Burton, a senior running back for the Vikings, had a standout season, amassing 1,832 rushing yards and finding the end zone 22 times. His contributions played a crucial role in Valley's offensive success.Vote Here

Eliseo "Cheeto" Lumbrera III - La Cueva (2024)

Lumbrera emerged as a force in the latter part of the season, playing a pivotal role in La Cueva's journey to the 6A state championship. With 747 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season, his performances in the semifinals (148 rushing yards) and state championship (102 rushing yards) were especially noteworthy.Vote Here

Frankie Galindo - Artesia (2025)

Galindo was a key player for the 5A state champion Artesia Bulldogs, finishing the season with 1,144 rushing yards and an impressive 25 touchdowns. His contributions played a crucial role in Artesia's successful campaign.Vote Here

Harris Mbueha - Cleveland (2024)

As the focal point of the Storm backfield, Mbueha showcased his talent, accumulating 1,532 rushing yards and scoring 24 touchdowns. His dynamic playmaking ability was a highlight for Cleveland throughout the season.Vote Here

Joshua Calhoon - Estancia (2024)

Calhoon claimed the regular-season rushing title with an outstanding 2,480 yards and added 27 touchdowns to his impressive stats. His contributions played a pivotal role in Estancia's success.Vote Here

Nicolas Chavez - Santa Rosa (2024)

Chavez, a force on both sides of the ball, displayed exceptional rushing skills, finishing the season with 2,127 yards and an incredible 33 rushing touchdowns. His impact was felt across the field for the Lions.Vote Here

Saul Armendariz - Hobbs (2024)

Armendariz, a senior for Hobbs, showcased his talent by rushing for 1,198 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns. His season was highlighted by a single-game school rushing record, leaving a lasting impression on Hobbs' football legacy.Vote Here