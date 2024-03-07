Today, NMPreps provides an in-depth look at every team set to compete in the Class 4A 2024 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. With all 16 teams under scrutiny, anticipation mounts as the state tournament gears up to tip-off on Saturday, March 9th, with 80 teams vying for the coveted state championship. Following some unexpected twists during selection Sunday, the top two seeds swapped spots, adding intrigue to the upcoming tournament. #nmpreps

No. 1 Highland Hornets (22-6 overall)

Securing the number one seed is the formidable Highland Hornets,boasting an impressive 22-win season and a commanding 7-1 record in District 5-4A, clinching both the regular-season and district tournament championships. Renowned for their offensive prowess, the Hornets average 66.6 points per game, spearheaded by the sharpshooting prowess of junior guard Jesus Licon. Licon leads the state in scoring with an astonishing 29.9 points per game, while also contributing 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per contest. Supporting Licon are key players such as Raul Stanford (2024), averaging 9.5 points per game and 5.2 assists, Isai Herrera (2025) with 9.2 points and 5.9 rebounds, and Sebastian Hernandez (2025) tallying 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

No. 2 Valley Vikings (21-6 overall)

Under the leadership of head coach EZ Panas, the Valley Vikings have seamlessly transitioned over the years, maintaining their status at the top of the class since the retirement of longtime head coach Joe Coleman. The Vikings secure the 2-seed and are poised for a deep run in the 4A state tournament, boasting an impressive 21-win season and clinching the District 6-4A regular-season championship. Anchoring the team are seniors Julian Chavez and Tyler Kozlowski, a dynamic duo whose stellar performances in the 2023 state tournament are still remembered. Chavez averages 14.2 points and 5 rebounds per game, while Kozlowski contributes 13.5 points and 2.6 assists per game. Additionally, seniors Rosendo Roybal, Diego Miscles-Rivera, and Charles Lopez-Burton provide valuable contributions, with Roybal averaging 8.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

No. 3 Hope Christian Huskies (18-9 overall)

Securing the 3-seed in the 2024 bracket, the Hope Christian Huskies finished second in District 6-4A with an impressive 18-win season. Led by the esteemed Jim Murphy, one of the top head coaches in New Mexico high school basketball, the Huskies are on a quest for another state championship under his guidance. With 880 career wins to his name, Murphy ranks second in the state, but leads in career state championships with 16, aiming for his 17th title. The team relies on a solid roster led by seniors Xavier Otero and Noah Perry, with contributions from seniors Nathan Saavedra and Nico Gutierrez.

For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story

No. 4 Albuquerque Academy Chargers (23-5 overall)

As the third-place finisher in the challenging District 6-4A regular season, the Albuquerque Academy Chargers are entering the tournament with momentum, riding a six-game winning streak. Despite their regular-season position, they emerged victorious in the district tournament and are determined to defend their state title. With a roster featuring returning starters from last season, seniors Joe Jack, Dillon McCleskey, and Justin Mask lead the charge. This talented trio is poised to propel the Chargers toward another shot at the state title.

No. 5 St. Pius X Sartans (17-11 overall)

Entering the postseason as the 5-seed, the St. Pius X Sartans have showcased their prowess with an impressive 17-win season, capped by a 7-1 district finish. While they shared the regular-season district championship, they narrowly missed out on the district title to the 1-seed Highland Hornets. The anticipation is palpable as the Sartans prepare to host the 12-seed Shiprock Chieftains, with expectations of a sell-out crowd at the Albuquerque west side private school. Leading the charge are sophomore standout Ken Zamora, junior Mason Montoya, and senior Jason Montoya, pivotal players in the Sartans' successful campaign this season.

No. 6 Artesia Bulldogs (17-8 overall)

Emerging as the dark horse of the postseason, the Artesia Bulldogs, champions of District 4-4A, arrive as formidable contenders. Despite being considered underdogs, the Bulldogs have demonstrated their mettle, securing an impressive 17 victories. Riding an 8-game win streak into the postseason, they've proven their resilience, with only two losses to 4A teams, both in overtime—against Valley (38-36 F/OT) and St. Pius X (60-50 F/OT). Anchored by a deep roster, featuring standout sophomore Clay Kincaid and seasoned seniors Diego Wesson, David Hammond, and Jarren Wadkins, the Bulldogs are poised to make a splash in the tournament.

No. 7 Lovington Wildcats (17-11 overall)

As the runner-up in District 4-4A, the Lovington Wildcats enter the state tournament with the determination of underdogs. Their 17-11 record reflects a challenging season, marked by fierce competition primarily against Artesia, their district rivals. Despite this, the Wildcats have showcased resilience, with standout performances against formidable opponents. Senior guard Julian Arroyo spearheads their offensive charge, averaging an impressive 17 points per game, while junior Kayle Covington provides additional scoring prowess with 16.1 points per game. Supporting the team are seniors Demarcus Thompson Jr. and Zedrick Bentacourt, along with junior Mika Pando, who contribute depth and defensive strength to the roster. Thompson Jr. notably averages 8.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, adding a crucial presence in the paint.

No. 8 Grants Pirates (17-11 overall)

Under the guidance of head coach Landon Chavez, the Grants Pirates have undergone a transformation from mediocrity to a formidable force in the 4A classification. Chavez's leadership has solidified the Pirates' standing, earning them the 8th seed in a highly competitive field. With an impressive average of 67.7 points per game, the Pirates boast a potent offensive lineup. Leading the charge are juniors John "JJ" Horacek and Boudy Melonas, supported by senior spot-up shooter Noah Victorino. Additional contributions come from sophomores Tristan Fernandez, Cloudy Melonas, and senior Ethan Willie, enhancing the team's depth and versatility. Keep an eye on guard Boudy Melonas, whose emerging talent promises to be a defining factor in 4A basketball over the next two years.