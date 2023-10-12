As we step into Week 9 of the New Mexico high school football season, anticipation and excitement are running high. Several games are poised to be epic battles, and we've got a tantalizing preview for you.

Epic Showdown: Get ready for a Friday night clash of the titans as two undefeated 5A powerhouses face off in what promises to be an electrifying high school football showdown. It's a battle of the top dogs, as the No. 1 Artesia Bulldogs take on the second-ranked Roswell Coyotes at the iconic Wool Bowl. The stage is set for an unforgettable game.

The Artesia Bulldogs come into this game boasting a perfect 7-0 season record. As the reigning 5A state champions and the top-ranked team in NMPreps Rankings, they are riding a remarkable 15-game win streak dating back to last season, with their only loss coming against the formidable 6A powerhouse, Cleveland. The Bulldogs are well-rested following a bye week and are eager to kick off district play with a bang.

At the helm of the Artesia offense is none other than the highly acclaimed senior quarterback, Nye Estrada. A top candidate for NMPreps/Rivals New Mexico Mr. Football, Estrada's football IQ and leadership are second to none. On the ground, running back Frankie Galindo has been carrying the load, accumulating 561 rushing yards and an impressive 10 rushing touchdowns through just five games. The Bulldogs have a fearsome receiving corps, featuring Juan Duan (2024), Izac Cazares (2025), and Ethan Conn (2025), who pose a constant threat to opposing defenses. On the defensive side, seniors Diego Wesson (2024), Josiah Armendariz (2024), and Jesse Rodriguez (2024) provide essential leadership, anchoring the Bulldogs' defensive efforts. Keep an eye on defensive back David Hammond (2024), who has already garnered five interceptions this season and is well on his way to postseason accolades.

The Roswell Coyotes, their formidable opponents, have had an equally impressive season, arriving at this matchup with an unblemished 7-0 record. Quarterback Manny Fuentes is the engine that drives the Coyotes' offense, showcasing his exceptional skills in both passing and rushing. Running back Bryce Johnson (2024) adds another layer of dynamism to the Roswell attack, and his performance is a sight to behold.

The Coyotes' real strength lies in their wealth of senior leadership. With approximately 34 seniors and 20 juniors on the roster, they bring a wealth of experience and depth to the field. It's this depth and experience that has fueled their success this season.

This monumental game marks the beginning of district play in 4-5A, for both teams. Football enthusiasts can expect an intense showdown, as these two juggernauts leave it all on the field, vying for the top spot in 5A New Mexico high school football. Don't miss the action, as Artesia and Roswell collide in a game that is sure to live up to the hype.