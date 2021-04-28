NMPreps - Football: 2020 New Mexico Running Back of the Year

NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2020 New Mexico Running Back of the Year award. #nmpreps

Jeston Webskowski will go down as one of the best running backs in New Mexico high school football history. This season he led the Wildcats to a 3-2 record and a state-leading 740-rushing yards. The 6-foot running back has committed to play for the University of New Mexico and will look to become of the next great NM products to play for the Lobos.

Webskowski finished with a total of 2,545 career rushing yards and 37 touchdowns (43 total TDs). This season Webskowski rushed for over 100-yards in four of five games; that includes a 300-yard game.

Capital High School running back Luke Padilla is the runner-up for the 2020 award.

