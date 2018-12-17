Football: The 2018 New Mexico Mr. Football Candidates Announced.
New Mexico's top high school football players for the 2018 season have been recognized and announced. Today, NMPreps.com's announces the candidates for the New Mexico Mr. Football Award, awarded to the top high school player in the state of New Mexico.
PAST WINNERS
2017: Gavin Hardison, QB, Hobbs High School - 5,347-passing yards, 59-touchdowns, and four games over 500-yards passing.
2016: Josh Foley, RB, Rio Rancho High School - 1,872-rushing yards, 352-receiving yards, and 35 total touchdowns (30 rushing).
2015: Gabe Ortega, QB, Cleveland High School - 3,398-yards and 34 touchdowns.
2014: Easton Breure, QB, Rio Rancho High School - 4,597-yards and 49 touchdowns.
2013: JJ Granados, RB, Las Cruces High School - 2,069-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2012: Adam Lucero, QB, Aztec High School - 3,423-yards and 36 touchdowns.
2011: Cole Guatsche, QB, Cleveland High School - 2,700-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2010: Jacob Jameson, QB, Lovington High School - 3,624-yards and 60 touchdowns.
2009: Ronnie Daniels, RB, La Cueva High School - 2,261-yards and 38 touchdowns.
2008: Dante Caro, RB, Las Cruces High School - 1,610-yards and 29 touchdowns.
2007: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,850-yards and 44 touchdowns.
2006: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,432-yards and 45 touchdowns.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news