New Mexico High School Football Week 5 Thursday Preview & Predictions

These Thursday night matchups will set the tone for Week 5, with Centennial looking to stay perfect, Sandia and Santa Fe battling for playoff hopes, and Cibola poised for a confidence-boosting win over struggling Clovis. #nmpreps
Week 5 Schedule and Game Times
No. 2 Centennial (4-0) vs. No. 18 Carlsbad (2-2)
7 PM, Field of Dreams, Las Cruces
Preview: The Centennial Hawks have been the talk of the season, rolling through their first four games with an unblemished 4-0 record. Not only have they beaten all four opponents, but they've defeated three teams ranked in the NMPreps Top-10. The Hawks are also putting up an impressive50.5 points per game, fueled by star QB/LB Zaiden Davis, a true dual-threat and leader on both sides of the ball. He's backed by a talented supporting cast, including WR Jordan Lucas (2025), RB Rudy Rios (2025), and sophomore sensation RB Dailen Ramirez (2027).
Carlsbad, on the other hand, has had a rollercoaster start to the season. After a slow start, the Cavemen have found some offensive momentum, scoring 44 and 35 points in their last two outings. QB Kason Perez (2025) has been stellar, racking up 13 total touchdowns (12 passing) and over 900 total yards (816 passing). Despite their improvement, taking down a powerhouse like Centennial on the road is a tall order.
NMPreps Prediction: Centennial 42, Carlsbad 26
Grine's Pick: Centennial. The Hawks have too much firepower, and with home-field advantage, they'll keep rolling. Carlsbad is no longer a bottom-tier team though and could be a playoff hopeful, but they’ll face an uphill battle in this matchup.
No. 22 Sandia (1-3) vs. Santa Fe (2-2)
7 PM, Wilson Stadium, Albuquerque
Preview: Both teams enter this contest on the outside of the playoff picture, making this a crucial game. Sandia (1-3 overall, 0-1 district), coming off back-to-back losses to No. 1 La Cueva and No. 4 Volcano Vista, has been tested against top-tier competition. The Matadors are a young squad and could use a confidence-boosting win here to ignite a mid-season turnaround.
Santa Fe (2-2 overall, 0-1 district) started the season hot at 2-0 but has since cooled down, losing to St. Michael's (42-3) and Albuquerque High (50-21). Defensive concerns have arisen, especially after surrendering 50 points last week. While Sandia’s offense hasn’t been explosive, averaging 17.3 points per game, they’ve faced a much tougher schedule than Santa Fe, giving them the edge.
NMPreps Prediction: Sandia 33, Santa Fe 21
Grine's Pick: Sandia. It won’t be pretty, but Sandia’s tough schedule has prepared them for this kind of game. Santa Fe’s defense has struggled, and Sandia should take advantage, even if it’s a low-scoring affair.