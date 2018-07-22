Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-22 06:58:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Over/Under: Piedra Vista Panthers

Vnyvhacigc0admaqia2o
Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com with the first look at each schedule for the 2018 New Mexico High School football season.

Over/Under Series

Alamogordo Tigers (7/9)

Artesia Bulldogs (6/1)

Belen Eagles (7/12)

Capital Jaguars *Need schedule

Chaparral Lobos (7/14)

Del Norte Knights

Deming Wildcats (7/16)

Farmington Scorpions *Need schedule

Goddard Rockets (7/17)

Highland Hornets (4/24)

Los Alamos Hilltoppers *Need schedule

Los Lunas Tigers *Need schedule

Miyamura Patriots (7/20)

Valley Vikings (5/14)

Related: 6A Over/Under Numbers for 2018

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}