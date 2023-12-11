In a celebration of outstanding high school football talent, NMPreps.com and Rivals proudly announce Nicolas Chavez of Santa Rosa High School as the recipient of the 2023 New Mexico Running Back of the Year award.

Chavez, a dominant force on both offense and defense, showcased unparalleled rushing skills throughout the season, culminating in an impressive 2,127 yards and a remarkable 33 rushing touchdowns. His impact reverberated across the field, proving instrumental in the Lions' success.

Advertisement

Santa Rosa concluded the season with an impressive 10-2 overall record and a flawless 3-0 district record, securing their district championship. Chavez consistently delivered stellar performances, surpassing the 100-yard mark in 11 out of the 12 games played this season.

A standout moment for Chavez occurred on September 29th against Estancia, where he amassed a staggering 309 rushing yards and contributed three touchdowns, highlighting his exceptional skill and determination.

Classification Winners:

6A Football: Alijah Gonzales, Volcano Vista High School 5A Football: Bryce Sanchez, Roswell High School 4A Football: Adrick Deleon, Espanola Valley High School 3A Football: Julian Manzanares, Dexter High School 2A Football: Nicolas Chavez, Santa Rosa High School*

Previous Winners:

2022: Cayden Walton - Raton High School 2021: Zach Vigil - Rio Rancho High School 2020: Jeston Webskowski - Clovis High School 2019: Dorian Lewis - Cleveland High School 2018: Dorian Lewis - Cleveland High School 2017: Diego Casillas - Belen High School 2016: Josh Foley - Rio Rancho High School

Congratulations to Nicolas Chavez and all the classification winners for their exceptional contributions to high school football in New Mexico. Comment Here

2023 Award Winners: