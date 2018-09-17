Ticker
Week 4 Awards: Players of the Week

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
NMPreps.com's weekly awards handed out to the top players in New Mexico. You can send in stats and information each week to grinejosh@yahoo.com. #nmpreps.

OVERALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: JUDE SEGURA (FORT SUMNER HS)

The 2019 quarterback adds to his already impressive career with a 314-yard passing and 5 touchdown night in a win over Jal, 43-8. The No. 3 (Week 5 NMPreps.com New Mexico High School Football Rankings) moved to 3-0 with the win and extend their win streak to 14-games dating back to last season (11-0); Segura is 25-1 in his three years as the quarterback. He also added 76 yards rushing in the win on Friday night.

Top Players from Week 4

North Player of the Week

{{ article.author_name }}