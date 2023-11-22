NMPreps will showcase each team competing in this weekend's state championships. Join us as we provide in-depth previews for every team, leading up to comprehensive game previews and, ultimately, our staff predictions. Stay tuned for exclusive insights and analysis as we delve into the matchups and storylines surrounding the highly anticipated state championship games.

Explosive Offense, Tenacious Defense, Rapid Rebuild

Overview: The Lovington Wildcats step into the contest with a 9-3 overall record, and all three losses have been against formidable opponents, including the top-ranked teams in 5A football, Roswell and Artesia, along with a loss to Seminole, Texas. Riding a six-game win streak, they secured their spot in the state championship game with a 29-21 victory over Portales, clinching the 2023 District 4-4A Championship. Record: 9-3 overall, 3-0 District 4-4A Bid: Automatic - District Champion

Path to the State Championship: In the quarterfinals, the Wildcats delivered a dominant performance, defeating 7-seed Espanola Valley 52-0. They continued their impressive run in the semifinals, securing a 45-26 victory against 3-seed Silver, both games played on their home turf in Lovington. Last State Championship Game Appearance: The Lovington Wildcats secured the state championship in 2021 with a commanding 41-21 victory over Ruidoso. Before this recent triumph, the Wildcats celebrated their last state championship appearance and win at the conclusion of a three-peat from 2009 to 2011, under the guidance of then-head coach Jamie Quinones.

Head Coach: Anthony Gonzales assumed leadership of the Wildcats program in 2016, arriving from Dunbar High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Despite a challenging start with a 1-win season in 2016, Gonzales has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, consistently improving the win total each year. The progression culminated in a stellar 10-win season in 2021, and although facing a setback with a 5-7 season in 2022, he swiftly rebounded, guiding the team to an impressive 9-3 record in the current season.

Recent History Vs Opponent (Three-year Glance): Over the past three years, the Wildcats have maintained a perfect record against their state championship opponent, Portales, with a 4-0 record. The current win streak stands at five, dating back to the Spring 2020 season.

Offensive Players to Watch: Wyatt Gomez (2024):Considered one of the top quarterbacks in New Mexico, Gomez boasts 3,292 passing yards and an impressive 45 passing touchdowns this season. Demarcus Thompson (2024):The standout senior receiver, earning college offers, has accumulated 1,147 receiving yards and an outstanding 18 receiving touchdowns. Camon Ochoa (2025):The junior running back has contributed 684 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns. Cesar Gonzalez (2024):A key receiver with 988 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Elijah Rivero (2026): Another impactful receiver with 709 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

Defensive Players: Demarcus Thompson (2024): The standout receiver also excels on defense, ranking as a top linebacker with 68 total tackles (39 solo), 36.5 TFL, and a state-leading 17.5 sacks. Ealan Clayton (2024): Leading the team in total tackles with 102 (72 assisted), Clayton is a force on defense with 12 tackles for loss (TFL) and 4.5 sacks. Kyler Reeves (2026): Second on the team with 71 total tackles and 12.5 TFL. Patrick Sanchez (2026): Contributing with 5.5 sacks on the season and 12 quarterback hurries. Jayden Gutierrez (2026): The sophomore standout with a team-high 4 interceptions on the season. Alec Holguin (2025): Notching 3 interceptions for the Wildcats, showcasing their ball-hawking ability.

Strengths to Watch: Dynamic Quarterback: Wyatt Gomez, recognized as one of the top quarterbacks in the state, brings a dynamic passing game to the Wildcats. His ability to make plays through the air adds a critical dimension to Lovington's offense. Versatile Offensive Weapons: With playmakers like Demarcus Thompson, Camon Ochoa, Cesar Gonzalez, and Elijah Rivero, the Wildcats boast a versatile and explosive offensive arsenal. Their ability to score points through various avenues puts pressure on opposing defenses. Sack Leader and Defensive Playmaker: Demarcus Thompson's dual role as a standout receiver and a top-ranked linebacker adds a unique dynamic to Lovington's defense. His state-leading 17.5 sacks and playmaking abilities make him a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the field. As the Wildcats prepare for the state championship showdown against Portales, their dynamic offense, defensive playmakers, and recent championship experience position them as formidable contenders for the 2023 4A State Championship.

