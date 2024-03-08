The first round of the 2024 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament tips off on Saturday, March 9th. Today, we take a look at the teams that made the state tournament with our team previews. #nmpreps

No. 1 Volcano Vista Hawks (26-1 overall)

As the two-time defending state champions, the Volcano Vista Hawks are poised to defend their title with a stellar 26-1 record overall and a perfect 8-0 in District 1-5A. Claiming both the regular season and district tournament championship, the Hawks boast a roster loaded with talent, featuring top prospects Kenyon Aguino (2025) and David Lunn (2027).

No. 2 Organ Mountain Knights (26-1 overall)

Emerging as contenders after an impressive run last season, the Knights continued their dominance with a 26-1 record, including a flawless 10-0 district campaign. Led by standout senior forward Brandon Kehres, averaging 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, along with key players Yehnhi Wilson (2024) and Ray Venegas (2025), Wilson averaging 10.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, and 3.8 apg, the Knights are poised for another deep tournament run.

No. 3 Sue V. Cleveland Storm (20-7 overall)

In his inaugural season, head coach Zack Cole has guided the Storm to a respectable 3-seed, boasting an impressive offense averaging 75.3 points per game. With 20 wins under their belt, the Storm finished as runners-up in District 1-5A behind top-seed Volcano Vista. Led by star player Daniel Steverson II, who averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, the Storm feature a talented roster including prospects Remy Albrecht (2026) and Darius Steverson (2028), promising to make waves in the postseason.

No. 4 Atrisco Heritage Jaguars (21-8 overall)

A stalwart in the classification, the Atrisco Heritage Jaguars maintain their status as one of the state's premier basketball programs. Securing 21 wins this season, they tied for runner-up in District 1-5A alongside 3-seed Cleveland. The team is anchored by the dynamic duo of Latavious Morris (2025), averaging 24.6 points per game, and Marquise Renfro (2024), averaging 18.5 points per game. Keep an eye on Kadrius Sims (2025), poised for a breakout state tournament after quietly averaging 11.3 points per game this season.

For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story









No. 5 La Cueva Bears (20-9 overall)

With anticipation building for a breakthrough, could this March be the turning point for the Bears? Despite lofty expectations, they've shown glimpses of brilliance, averaging 67 points per game and clinching the co-champion spot in the regular season while securing the District 1-5A tournament championship. Anchored by a deep roster, guard Dylan Chavez (2024) leads the charge with an average of 15.2 points per game. Also shining is dual-sport standout Cameron Dyer (2025), excelling in both football and basketball, boasting 11.4 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. Supporting them are Daniel Lovato (2025) with 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and Eric Jacobsen (2026) contributing 9.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

No. 6 Clovis Wildcats (20-8 overall)

Emerging as the surprise of the season, the Clovis Wildcats surpassed preseason expectations under the guidance of head coach Joshua Mattox. With an impressive 20 wins, they secured both the District 4-5A regular season and tournament titles. Leading the charge is Marvin Cox (2024), a consistent double-double threat averaging 15.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, alongside 2.8 assists. Supporting him are Jayden Cox (2025) with 11.3 points per game and Keilyn Parker (2024) adding 10.1 points per game, providing a well-rounded attack.

No. 7 Los Lunas Tigers (19-9 overall)

Headlined by the state's premier prospect, the Los Lunas Tigers emerge as dark horses for a deep postseason run. Securing an automatic bid, they clinched 19 wins and swept both the District 5-5A regular season and tournament titles. Keep an eye on Jalin Holland, named district player of the year, whose scoring prowess makes him a key figure for the Tigers in the state tournament. Holland is a walking bucket and despite teams focusing on him he continues to drop 20 points per contest.

No. 8 Santa Fe Demons (22-8 overall)

Defying expectations, the Santa Fe Demons surged forward despite their head coach's departure, securing 22 wins and finishing as runners-up in District 5-5A. Senior guard Lukas Turner has been instrumental in their success, showcasing stellar performance throughout the season. Additionally, Christian Herrera's contributions in the paint are crucial and shouldn't be overlooked, potentially pivotal to the Demons' postseason aspirations.