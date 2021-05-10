NMPreps - Football: 2020 New Mexico Wide Receiver of the Year

NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the official 2020 New Mexico WR of the Year award. #nmpreps

The Cleveland Storm will add another All-New Mexico player in Luke Wysong, the University of New Mexico commit. Wysong takes home the honors of the 2020 New Mexico Wide Receiver of the Year award.

Wysong helped the Storm claim another championship and a perfect 4-0 record during the short season. Wysong stat line - 429 yards receiving and 7 touchdowns.