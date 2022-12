NMPreps is happy to announce that Nic Trujillo has been named the 2022 New Mexico high school football receiver of the year award. #nmpreps

The state's most known receiver and playmaker Nic Trujillo wins the award, which goes to New Mexico high school football's top receiver. The Cleveland High School senior finished the season with 1,165 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Storm went 11-2 capturing the 2022 6A State Championship.

Ian Sanchez (La Cueva/2023) and Peyton Greathouse (Artesia/2023) finished second and third in the voting.

