This season, the Land of Enchantment has witnessed an extraordinary display of talent on the gridiron, thanks to the exceptional performances of ten standout quarterbacks. Let's take a closer look at their journey through the 2023 high school football season.

Blake Spencer - Bloomfield High School (2025) Blake Spencer, the 2025 sensation from Bloomfield High School, has been on fire this year. With 1,757 passing yards and a jaw-dropping 25 touchdowns against only two interceptions, Spencer is a driving force for the Bobcats. The team's top-25 ranking and number one spot in 4A football reflect their aspirations to repeat as state champions.

Brandon Olivas - Eldorado High School (2024) Eldorado High School's Brandon Olivas, a 2024 graduate, is leaving a mark as the state's leading passer with 2,058 yards and an impressive 27 touchdowns. Despite the Eagles' 3-5 overall record, Olivas's remarkable performances have been turning heads.

Cameron Dyer - La Cueva High School (2025) Cameron Dyer, a 2025 quarterback from La Cueva High School, is proving his worth. Blessed with athleticism, he can shine both in the air and on the ground. With 1,287 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes, Dyer has his team ranked at number three in the state.

CJ Perea - West Las Vegas High School (2025) CJ Perea, a highly touted 2025 QB, holds a D2 offer and has set the Dons on a fiery streak in district play. The top-ranked team in 3A football, West Las Vegas holds a remarkable 6-2 overall record. Perea's athleticism and ability to make solid plays make him a rising star. Perea's numbers: He has 1635 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns.

Cruz Rivera - Sandia High School (2024) A new name on the rise this season is Cruz Rivera, quarterback for the Matadors at Sandia High School. Rivera has led his team to a 6-1 overall record, securing the seventh spot in the NMPreps Week 9 Top-25 rankings. His remarkable leadership has turned the Matadors into playoff contenders. Cruz has 1165 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns.

Kaleb Rodriguez - Loving High School (2024) Kaleb Rodriguez, Loving High School's quarterback, has been a name on the radar for several years. This season, he has showcased his abilities with 1,221 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, demonstrating that he's a force to be reckoned with.

Nye Estrada - Artesia High School (2024) Nye Estrada has been a central figure in Artesia's exceptional season. With 1,297 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, Estrada is a key player in the Bulldogs' pursuit of a second consecutive 5A state championship. The Bulldogs currently hold the number one spot in the Top-25 rankings.

Paxton Culpepper - Portales High School (2025) Paxton Culpepper, the quarterback for Portales High School, has been on fire this season. With 1,453 passing yards, he has helped the Rams to a perfect 7-0 record and the number two spot in 4A football. Culpepper's performance has been instrumental in their success.

Trel Griego - Farmington High School (2024) Trel Griego has been a well-known name in the Scorpions' roster for three years. This season, he's delivering an impressive senior campaign with 1,878 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. His performance has placed Farmington at the 10th spot in the NMPreps Week 9 Top-25 rankings.

Wyatt Gomez - Lovington High School (2024) Wyatt Gomez, the signal-caller for Lovington High School, is having an exceptional season. With a state-leading 1,904 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, Gomez is showcasing his prowess as a quarterback. The Wildcats hold the 20th spot in the Top-25 and are ranked third in Class 4A, maintaining a 4-3 overall record.

As these ten exceptional quarterbacks continue to shine, we will continue to highlight players and positions. Coaches please send us information and stats to grinejosh@yahoo.com or 505-414-4313.