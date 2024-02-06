Advertisement
Week 11 New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings: 5A

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine

Let the Debate Begin: There have been plenty of questionable outcomes lately, leading to a mixed bag of emotions as we determine our rankings. Here's a rundown of what's been happening, what we know, and how crazy March could become.

What we know: Volcano Vista High School remains the number one ranked team in the class, a position they've held for two or three seasons, aside from a couple of weeks this season when they lost a game in Hobbs against Cleveland. Our top-ranked team boasts a 20-1 overall record, 3-0 in district, and has avenged their loss to Cleveland by defeating them twice, the last time by 22 points. Organ Mountain is on a 17-game winning streak and is our No. 2 team in the Week 11 rankings, sitting at 18-1 overall with a 4-0 district record.

Trading spots: District 1-5A promises surprises and fierce competition. Atrisco Heritage's victory over Cleveland (102-98) led to the two teams swapping spots, with Atrisco Heritage moving up to No. 3 and Cleveland dropping to No. 4.

District 2-5A Royal Rumble: It's been a musical chairs scenario in District 2-5A, resembling a royal rumble of sorts. Last week, Sandia pulled ahead to sit at No. 6, La Cueva bested Farmington, securing the No. 7 spot, Eldorado upset Farmington in overtime, earning them No. 8, and Farmington dropped to No. 9.

Other Movements: Clovis fell out of the top ten this week after a one-point loss to Hobbs on the road. Roswell takes the lead in District 4-5A with a 2-0 start, claiming victories over Hobbs and Carlsbad.

From 10-21: Any of the 12 teams in this section could earn a bid to the state tournament, creating one of the most intriguing bubbles and races to Selection Sunday. With three weeks left in the regular season, the drama intensifies.

Teams Ranked #1-#27

Complete Schedule for every team in 5A Basketball (wins, losses, etc)

