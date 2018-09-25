Ticker
football

Week 5: New Mexico High School Football Weekly Awards

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

Each week on NMPreps.com we award our player of the week, All-New Mexico team, and north/south top players.

Past Winners: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4

OVERALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Dominic Camacho, La Cueva HS: The La Cueva Bears maintained their perfect record (5-0) with a 23-18 win over Rio Rancho on Friday night. Camacho hit three field goals, two in the final quarter that played into the Bears win. Camacho started the day hitting a field in the second quarter that would give the Bears their first score. Camacho's last two gave the Bears a 20-12 lead and finally a 23-18 lead that would be the final score. Camacho becomes the kicker to ever win the New Mexico High School Football overall player of the week.

North Player of the Week: Dorian Lewis, RB, Cleveland HS

South Player of the Week: Charles Lewis, RB, New Mexico Military Institute

ALL-NEW MEXICO

Christian Mejia, QB, Del Norte High School

Jeff Davidson, QB, Cleveland High School

Cesar Chavez, RB, Deming High School

Stephen Sanchez, RB, Santa Rosa HS

Jack Blankenship, WR, Manzano HS

Sam Flores, LB, Santa Teresa HS

Isaac Brown, DB, Ruidoso High School

Kyle Weaver, LB, Ruidoso High School

Kennedy Aleman, DB, Las Cruces High School

Darian Lowery, Def, Cleveland High School

Top Performances from Week 5

E6ok4gismc4tugcfvu3z
{{ article.author_name }}