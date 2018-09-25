Week 5: New Mexico High School Football Weekly Awards
Each week on NMPreps.com we award our player of the week, All-New Mexico team, and north/south top players.
OVERALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Dominic Camacho, La Cueva HS: The La Cueva Bears maintained their perfect record (5-0) with a 23-18 win over Rio Rancho on Friday night. Camacho hit three field goals, two in the final quarter that played into the Bears win. Camacho started the day hitting a field in the second quarter that would give the Bears their first score. Camacho's last two gave the Bears a 20-12 lead and finally a 23-18 lead that would be the final score. Camacho becomes the kicker to ever win the New Mexico High School Football overall player of the week.
North Player of the Week: Dorian Lewis, RB, Cleveland HS
South Player of the Week: Charles Lewis, RB, New Mexico Military Institute
ALL-NEW MEXICO
Christian Mejia, QB, Del Norte High School
Jeff Davidson, QB, Cleveland High School
Cesar Chavez, RB, Deming High School
Stephen Sanchez, RB, Santa Rosa HS
Jack Blankenship, WR, Manzano HS
Sam Flores, LB, Santa Teresa HS
Isaac Brown, DB, Ruidoso High School
Kyle Weaver, LB, Ruidoso High School
Kennedy Aleman, DB, Las Cruces High School
Darian Lowery, Def, Cleveland High School