Each week on NMPreps.com we award our player of the week, All-New Mexico team, and north/south top players.

Dominic Camacho, La Cueva HS: The La Cueva Bears maintained their perfect record (5-0) with a 23-18 win over Rio Rancho on Friday night. Camacho hit three field goals, two in the final quarter that played into the Bears win. Camacho started the day hitting a field in the second quarter that would give the Bears their first score. Camacho's last two gave the Bears a 20-12 lead and finally a 23-18 lead that would be the final score. Camacho becomes the kicker to ever win the New Mexico High School Football overall player of the week.

North Player of the Week: Dorian Lewis, RB, Cleveland HS

South Player of the Week: Charles Lewis, RB, New Mexico Military Institute