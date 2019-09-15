NMPreps.com's New Mexico High School football team rankings for the week of September 16th - 21st. Related: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4

The top four teams in the New Mexico Top-25 remain the same after week four of the 2019 season. Volcano Vista, Cleveland, La Cueva, and Centennial all victorious and in the same order for this week.

NEW MEXICO TOP-25 (ALL CLASSIFICATIONS)

No. 1 Volcano Vista High School (4-0) Movement: --. Beat Manzano, 60-13. Up Next: vs at Sandia (9/26) No. 2 Cleveland High School (2-1) Movement: --. Beat Mayfield, 35-10. Up Next: at No. 13 Artesia (9/20) No. 3 La Cueva High School (2-1) Movement: --. Beat Cibola, 31-10. Up Next: vs No. 5 Rio Rancho (9/20) No. 4 Centennial High School (3-0) Movement: --. Beat Sandia, 53-14. Up Next: at Onate (9/20)

No. 5 Rio Rancho High School (2-2) Movement: +1. Beat Las Cruces, 26-21. Up Next: at No. 3 La Cueva (9/20) No. 6 Roswell High School (4-0) Movement: +1. Beat Los Lunas, 56-33. Up Next: at Miyamura (9/20) No. 7 Las Cruces High School (2-2) Movement: -2. Lost to Rio Rancho, 26-21. Up Next: at Gadsden (9/20) No. 8 Clovis High School (3-1) Movement: +1. Beat Lubbock-Monterey, 60-21. Up Next: at Lubbock-Coronado, TX (9/20) No. 9 Mayfield High School (2-1) Movement: -1. Lost to Cleveland, 35-10. Up Next: vs No. 11 Carlsbad (9/21) No. 10 Goddard High School (4-0) Movement: +1. Beat Portales, 44-12. Up Next: at Los Lunas (9/27) No. 11 Carlsbad High School (3-1) Movement: +1. Beat El Paso-Coronado, 33-20. Up Next: at No. 9 Mayfield (9/21) No. 12 Los Lunas High School (2-2) Movement: -2. Lost to Roswell, 56-33. Up Next: vs No. 18 Cibola (9/20) No. 13 Artesia High School (3-1) Movement: +1. Beat Deming, 55-6. Up Next: vs No. 2 Cleveland (9/20) No. 14 Eldorado High School (2-2) Movement: -1. Beat Atrisco Heritage, 28-7. Up Next: vs Albuquerque (9/20) No. 15 Piedra Vista High School (3-1) Movement: --. Beat Kirtland Central, 42-14. Up Next: at Belen (9/20) No. 16 Farmington High School (4-0) Movement: +3. Beat Aztec 56-33. Up Next: vs Durango, CO (9/20) No. 17 Portales High School (3-1) Movement: --. Lost to Roswell, 44-12. Up Next: vs No. 20 St. Pius X (9/20) No. 18 Cibola High School (3-1) Movement: --. Lost to La Cueva, 31-10. Up Next: at No. 12 Los Lunas (9/20) No. 19 Manzano High School (1-3). Movement: -3. Lost to Volcano Vista, 63-13. Up Next: vs West Mesa (9/19) No. 20 St. Pius X School (1-2) Movement: +1. Open Last Week: Up Next: at No. 17 Portales (9/20) No. 21 Bloomfield High School (4-0) Movement: +1. Beat Los Alamos, 47-14. Up Next: Hope Christian (9/20) No. 22 Lovington High School (3-1) Movement: NEW. Beat Hobbs 26-0. Up Next: Alamogordo (9/20) No. 23 Robertson High School (4-0) Movement: NEW. Beat Ruidoso 21-20. Up Next: Socorro (9/20) No. 24 Santa Teresa High School (3-0) Movement: NEW. Beat Alamogordo 14-7. Up Next: vs Valencia (9/20) No. 25 Santa Fe High School (3-1) Movement: NEW. Beat Taos, 30-15. Up Next: Bernalillo (9/20)





GRINE'S TAKE ON THE VOTING FOR THE TOP-25

Wow, a lot to unpack today in our rankings. I knew it was going to be a wild one when the first ranking came in this morning from the southeast person. Well, let's dive right in for the NMPreps.com's week five Top-25! Newbies: Four! Yes, four new teams in the top-25 this week. The first is Lovington entering after beating previous No. 20 Hobbs, 26-0 on the road. The 4A school brings a 3-1 record into the conversation and looking like a player for a title. Next, we have 3A No. 1 Robertson into the mix, with their perfect record an narrow win over Ruidoso. Santa Teresa falls into the 24th slot after a 14-7 win over Alamogordo and 3-0 start. Drum roll please...... Santa Fe High School Demons settle in as the 25th ranked team in New Mexico. Yep, you are reading that right (some of you disagreeing, some of you sending congrats to coach for one hell of a job! I don't think I've ever seen Santa Fe in the 50 teams that reach a ballot or ranking but here we are in 2019. In my unbiased post I have to say I am truly happy for coach, he is a first class man. Gone.... Eunice, Deming, Hobbs, and Sandia are out of the top-25. Eunice may have and may be the only 2A school to sniff the 25. Hobbs at 0-4 may for the first time in a few years are seeing the 25 from the outside. Deming couldn't contend with the SE and Sandia, well they are in stage one of what will likely be a successful hire. Little Movement: Eldorado, although they won 28-7 to winless Artesia falls a spot. Las Cruces drops after their close loss to Rio Rancho (Rio moved up to 5). Roswell, flexed and back to 6th slot. Damn Lynn has something brewing, again. Los Lunas fell a couple spots as a result. Farmington and Manzano are the big movers as they basically switched spots this week.



CLASSIFICATION RANKINGS

NMPREPS POWER-12 RANK 6A FOOTBALL 5A FOOTBALL 1 Volcano Vista Roswell 2 Cleveland Goddard (UP) 3 La Cueva Los Lunas (DOWN) 4 Centennial Artesia 5 Rio Rancho (UP) Piedra Vista 6 Las Cruces (DOWN) Farmington 7 Clovis (UP) Santa Teresa (UP) 8 Mayfield (DOWN) Santa Fe (UP) 9 Carlsbad Highland (UP) 10 Eldorado Capital 11 Cibola (UP) Deming (DOWN) 12 Manzano (DOWN) Alamogordo