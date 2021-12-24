2021 New Mexico High School Football Coach of the Year

NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2021 New Mexico high school coach of the year award. #nmpreps

The 6A New Mexico high school football state championship stays at home with the Cleveland Storm. Head coach is this years winner of the New Mexico Coach of the Year award after guiding the Storm to a perfect 13-0 record for the second time in his career. This is the third official state championship, fourth if you count the 2021 spring season.

Cleveland is currently riding a 22-game win streak dating back to the 2019 season. The Cleveland Storm have titles under Ridenour in 2021, 2020*, 2019, and 2015.

Other nominations for the award include Los Lunas head coach Jeremy Maupin and Robertson head coach Leroy Gonzales.

*we count four.

Previous Winners

2020 - John Cobos, Bernalillo High School

2019 - Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School

2018 - Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School

2017 - Chad Adcox, Manzano High School

2016 - San Juan Mendoza, St. Pius X School

2015 - Miguel Medina, Espanola Valley High School