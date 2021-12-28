2021 New Mexico High School Football WR of the Year

NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2021 New Mexico WR of the Year award to Exodus Ayers of La Cueva High School. #nmpreps

Exodus Ayers (2023) is one of the top returning wide receivers returning for the 2022 season and is coming off an award winning junior campaign. Ayers helped guide the Bears to a 10-2 season reaching the 6A semifinals. In 8-games for the Bears Ayers had 901 total yards and 15 touchdowns. The highlight game was during a quarterfinals win over Volcano Vista, Ayers had 170-yards and 5-touchdowns.

Ayers received 29% of the votes. Runner ups went to Lovington's Isaac Hinson (25.8%) and Cleveland's Nic Trujillo (25.8%).