In the heart of Santa Fe, at the iconic Ivan Head Stadium, the stage is set for a football spectacle that promises to etch itself into the annals of New Mexico high school football history.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 25th, 1:00 pm Location: Ivan Head Stadium, Santa Fe (Neutral Site)

St. Michael's Horsemen: Seeking Redemption​

The Horsemen, led by the seasoned coach Joey Fernandez, stride into the championship arena with a burning desire for redemption. Last year's defeat to Ruidoso still lingers, and the bitter taste of the 2021 loss to Robertson fuels their quest for glory. With a six-game win streak under their belts, the Horsemen's offense, orchestrated by quarterback Reed Bass, aims to unleash a torrent of scoring. The trio of powerful and versatile running backs — Matthias Duran, Soren Annon, and Isaiah Dominiguez — forms a three-headed monster that keeps defenses on their toes. Duran's strength, Annon's explosive runs, and Dominiguez's elusive maneuvers make them a nightmare for any defensive line. On the defensive front, the line, spearheaded by Ryan Hunt, a freshman phenom, stands as an impregnable fortress. Their 10 sacks and 9 tackles for loss (TFL) showcase a relentless pursuit of disrupting opposing offenses. Defensive back Sabiani Rios-Guevara, with his ball-hawking skills, adds an element of unpredictability to the Horsemen's defensive arsenal.

Robertson Cardinals: A Quest for Repeat Glory​

Across the field, the Robertson Cardinals, guided by the seasoned Leroy Gonzalez, exude an air of quiet confidence. Fresh off a five-game winning streak, the Cardinals aim to defend their 2021 title and leave an indelible mark on the 3A football landscape. Quarterback Jesse James Gonzales, a dual-threat maestro, commands the Cardinals' offensive symphony. His 1,296 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns, coupled with 917 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns, make him a nightmare for any defensive coordinator. Running back Paul Duran and the versatile Mateo Contreras provide additional weapons, ensuring the Cardinals' offense operates on all cylinders. Defensively, the Cardinals boast a lineup that reads like a who's who of defensive prowess. Paul Duran, Nathaniel Gonzales, and Jesse James Gonzales form a trio that disrupts opposing offenses with precision. Elijah Ortiz and Mateo Contreras, with their interception prowess, stand as gatekeepers of the Cardinals' end zone.

The Showdown: Two Teams, One Crown​

As the sun sets over Ivan Head Stadium, the battle lines are drawn. St. Michael's seeks redemption, while Robertson aims for a repeat of 2021. The powerful running backs of St. Michael's look to impose their will, but Robertson's defensive line stands as a formidable barrier.

In the air, the dynamic duo of Reed Bass and Lucas Gurule for St. Michael's hopes to find gaps, but Robertson's secondary, led by Gonzales and Contreras, stands ready to intercept any aerial assault.

The Horsemen carry the weight of last year's defeat, and the Cardinals bear the burden of winning again in the final game. It's not just a game; it's a clash of wills, a contest of skill, and a quest for glory.

Join NMPreps as we unravel the storylines, analyze the matchups, and predict the outcome of this epic clash. The 2023 3A State Championship isn't just a game; it's a chapter in the ongoing saga of New Mexico high school football.