2023 New Mexico Linebacker of the Year Finalists and Voting
NMPreps and Rivals are thrilled to present the ten finalists for the prestigious 2023 New Mexico Linebacker of the Year award. These exceptional athletes have demonstrated outstanding skills and commitment on the field, earning them a spot among the top contenders for this esteemed recognition. The final winner will be determined through a five-day voting process, with coaches, media members, and NMPreps staff participating in the selection.
Let's take a closer look at the impressive linebackers who have made it to the final round:
Andrew Gustafson (2024) - Rio Rancho HS
114 total tackles, 5.0 TFL, 72 solo tackles, 1 sack for the Rams this season. Vote for Him Here
Brody Whitaker (2024) - Albuquerque Academy
112 total tackles, 4 sacks, and 9 TFL for the Chargers this season, reaching the 4A quarterfinals. Vote for Him Here
Diego Wesson (2024) - Artesia HS
78 total tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, contributing to Artesia Bulldogs' 2023 5A state championship. Vote for Him Here
John Sierra (2024) - Centennial HS
72 total tackles, 2 FF, 1 INT, 4.5 sacks, 20 TFLs, 2 FR. Offer from the University of New Mexico. Three-time all-state member for the Centennial Hawks. Vote for Him Here
Kyler Young (2024) - Los Alamos HS
150 total tackles, 12 TFL for the Los Alamos Hilltoppers, reaching the 5A quarterfinals. Vote for Him Here
Leon Sutulov (2024) - St. Pius X
82 total tackles, 28.5 TFL, and 15.5 sacks on the season, showcasing outstanding potential. Vote for Him Here
Manny Chavez (2025) - Portales HS
151 total tackles, 9 sacks, and 11.5 TFL for the Portales Rams, contributing to their journey to the state championship game.Vote for Him Here
Mason Posa (2025) - La Cueva HS
99 total tackles, guiding the Bears to the 2023 6A State Championship, 14 TFL, 7 sacks, and 1 interception.Vote for Him Here
Nicolas Chavez (2024) - Santa Rosa HS
Led the state in total tackles with 164 (109 assisted), 9 TFL, showcasing exceptional defensive prowess.Vote for Him Here
Stratton Shufelt (2024) - Cleveland HS
Named to the first team all-state for four consecutive years. Over 50 total tackles, 9 TFL, and 3.5 sacks. Played a key role in leading the Storm to the 2023 state championship game for class 6A, attracting several major D-1 offers. Vote for Him Here
The winner of the 2023 New Mexico Linebacker of the Year award will be announced at the culmination of the voting period, recognizing the exceptional contributions of one outstanding linebacker in New Mexico high school football.