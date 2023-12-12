NMPreps and Rivals are thrilled to present the ten finalists for the prestigious 2023 New Mexico Linebacker of the Year award. These exceptional athletes have demonstrated outstanding skills and commitment on the field, earning them a spot among the top contenders for this esteemed recognition. The final winner will be determined through a five-day voting process, with coaches, media members, and NMPreps staff participating in the selection.

Let's take a closer look at the impressive linebackers who have made it to the final round:

Advertisement

Andrew Gustafson (2024) - Rio Rancho HS 114 total tackles, 5.0 TFL, 72 solo tackles, 1 sack for the Rams this season. Vote for Him Here

Brody Whitaker (2024) - Albuquerque Academy 112 total tackles, 4 sacks, and 9 TFL for the Chargers this season, reaching the 4A quarterfinals. Vote for Him Here

Diego Wesson (2024) - Artesia HS 78 total tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, contributing to Artesia Bulldogs' 2023 5A state championship. Vote for Him Here

John Sierra (2024) - Centennial HS 72 total tackles, 2 FF, 1 INT, 4.5 sacks, 20 TFLs, 2 FR. Offer from the University of New Mexico. Three-time all-state member for the Centennial Hawks. Vote for Him Here

Kyler Young (2024) - Los Alamos HS 150 total tackles, 12 TFL for the Los Alamos Hilltoppers, reaching the 5A quarterfinals. Vote for Him Here

Leon Sutulov (2024) - St. Pius X 82 total tackles, 28.5 TFL, and 15.5 sacks on the season, showcasing outstanding potential. Vote for Him Here

Manny Chavez (2025) - Portales HS 151 total tackles, 9 sacks, and 11.5 TFL for the Portales Rams, contributing to their journey to the state championship game.Vote for Him Here

Mason Posa (2025) - La Cueva HS 99 total tackles, guiding the Bears to the 2023 6A State Championship, 14 TFL, 7 sacks, and 1 interception.Vote for Him Here

Nicolas Chavez (2024) - Santa Rosa HS Led the state in total tackles with 164 (109 assisted), 9 TFL, showcasing exceptional defensive prowess.Vote for Him Here

Stratton Shufelt (2024) - Cleveland HS Named to the first team all-state for four consecutive years. Over 50 total tackles, 9 TFL, and 3.5 sacks. Played a key role in leading the Storm to the 2023 state championship game for class 6A, attracting several major D-1 offers. Vote for Him Here