2023 New Mexico Offensive Lineman of the Year Award Winner
In a celebration of excellence in the trenches, NMPreps.com and Rivals proudly announce Enrique Armendariz from Artesia High School as the deserving recipient of the 2023 New Mexico Offensive Lineman of the Year Award. This prestigious accolade recognizes the outstanding contributions of offensive linemen in New Mexico high school football, acknowledging their pivotal role in the success of their teams.
ENRIQUE ARMENDARIZ - ARTESIA HIGH SCHOOL
Enrique Armendariz, a commanding presence at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, proved instrumental to the Artesia Bulldogs' offensive line. His exceptional performance played a crucial role in guiding the Bulldogs to the 2023 5A state championship, marking their second consecutive triumph in the state title race.
The Artesia offensive line, led by Armendariz, showcased remarkable prowess throughout the season. Contributing to a ground game that amassed 1,667 rushing yards and scored 32 rushing touchdowns, Armendariz's blocking prowess laid the foundation for the Bulldogs' success. Additionally, the passing game flourished under his protection, with the team accumulating 2,880 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns during the season.
One intriguing statistic adds a unique dimension to Armendariz's impact on the game. Despite his primary role as a blocker, he managed to secure a rushing touchdown, showcasing his versatility and contributing to the Bulldogs' multifaceted offensive strategy.
Armendariz's achievement marks a historic moment for Artesia High School, as he becomes the second consecutive Bulldog to claim the coveted Offensive Lineman of the Year Award. In 2022, the honor was bestowed upon Andrew Anguiano, highlighting the program's continued commitment to excellence in the trenches.
As we reflect on past winners, Armendariz joins an illustrious group of offensive linemen who have left an indelible mark on New Mexico high school football:
PAST WINNERS:
2022: Andrew Anguiano, Artesia High School
2021: Rogelio Carreon, Jal High School
2020: Larry Luna, Goddard High School
2019: Josh Castillo, Roswell High School
2018: Jed Edgar, Manzano High School/Taylor Miterko, Carlsbad HS
2017: Cannin Prieto, Hobbs High Schoo
l2016: Marcus Bramwell, Artesia High School
Enrique Armendariz's exceptional performance and impact on the game epitomize the dedication and skill required to excel in the trenches. NMPreps.com and Rivals extend heartfelt congratulations to Armendariz on this well-deserved honor and salute his role in shaping the Bulldogs' championship journey.
