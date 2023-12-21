In a celebration of excellence in the trenches, NMPreps.com and Rivals proudly announce Enrique Armendariz from Artesia High School as the deserving recipient of the 2023 New Mexico Offensive Lineman of the Year Award. This prestigious accolade recognizes the outstanding contributions of offensive linemen in New Mexico high school football, acknowledging their pivotal role in the success of their teams.

ENRIQUE ARMENDARIZ - ARTESIA HIGH SCHOOL

Enrique Armendariz, a commanding presence at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, proved instrumental to the Artesia Bulldogs' offensive line. His exceptional performance played a crucial role in guiding the Bulldogs to the 2023 5A state championship, marking their second consecutive triumph in the state title race.

The Artesia offensive line, led by Armendariz, showcased remarkable prowess throughout the season. Contributing to a ground game that amassed 1,667 rushing yards and scored 32 rushing touchdowns, Armendariz's blocking prowess laid the foundation for the Bulldogs' success. Additionally, the passing game flourished under his protection, with the team accumulating 2,880 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns during the season.

One intriguing statistic adds a unique dimension to Armendariz's impact on the game. Despite his primary role as a blocker, he managed to secure a rushing touchdown, showcasing his versatility and contributing to the Bulldogs' multifaceted offensive strategy.

Armendariz's achievement marks a historic moment for Artesia High School, as he becomes the second consecutive Bulldog to claim the coveted Offensive Lineman of the Year Award. In 2022, the honor was bestowed upon Andrew Anguiano, highlighting the program's continued commitment to excellence in the trenches.

As we reflect on past winners, Armendariz joins an illustrious group of offensive linemen who have left an indelible mark on New Mexico high school football: