Larry Luna is the 2020 New Mexico OL of the Year

NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2020 New Mexico OL of the Year to Goddard High School Rocket Larry Luna.

The future University of New Mexico lineman will take home some hardware before suiting up for the Rockets. Luna was voted as the best offensive lineman in the state of New Mexico taking home the NMPreps New Mexico OL of the Year. Luna helped the Rockets to a 2-2 record this season and 1-1 in the district.

More Awards

