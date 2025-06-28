Published Jun 28, 2025
New Mexico High School Football 2025 Preseason Rankings: Tucumcari Rattlers
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@CoachGrine

As the countdown to kickoff begins, NMPreps.com launches its annual New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings, unveiling every team in the state from No. 89 to No. 1. All summer long, we’ll deliver the most in-depth team previews, player spotlights, and district breakdowns across Classes 6A to 2A, setting the stage for the 2025 season.

No. 74 Tucumcari Rattlers

Head Coach: Doug Smith

2024 Record: 3-7 overall, 2-3 District 2-2A

Classification: 2A (District 2-2A)

Points For: 225

Points Against: 300

2024 Final Ranking: No. 81 overall (6A–2A), No. 14 in 2A

2025 Preseason Ranking: No. 74 overall, No. 10 in 2A

Playoff Result: Missed Playoffs

2025 Preview: 

2024 Review

2025 Outlook

2025 Roster Breakdown

2025 Realistic Expectations

2025 Bottom Line

