New Mexico High School Football Week 9 Thursday Night Recap
The NMPreps Thursday night New Mexico high school football recap covers each game from tonight, with a special focus on the game of the night between the Goddard Rockets and Mayfield Trojans in Las Cruces. Additionally, standout Espanola Valley running back Adrick DeLeon steals the spotlight.
5A: Goddard Rockets 27, Mayfield Trojans 13 - Final
In an intense 5A New Mexico high school football clash, the Goddard Rockets secured a 27-13 victory over the Mayfield Trojans in a game filled with remarkable plays and missed opportunities.
The first quarter set the tone for the Rockets as Nathan Reed (2025) delivered a powerful 19-yard touchdown run, putting Goddard ahead 7-0. Dominic Ramirez (2024) followed up with a 6-yard touchdown run, extending the Rockets' lead to 14-0. A 56-yard offensive drive culminated in another touchdown, this time courtesy of their star running back, Jon Silva (2024), making the score 20-0 at halftime.
The first half was dominated by Goddard, with 200 total offensive yards and Jon Silva's explosive 88-yard rushing touchdown, bringing his first-half rushing total to an impressive 207 yards.
Mayfield struggled offensively in the early stages of the game, with Luke Linnan (2025) and Julian Corenjo (2025) providing some bright moments but failing to move the ball effectively.
The Trojans came out with renewed vigor after the half, swiftly scoring on their first drive with a pass from Linnan to Zaiden Salcido (2025), narrowing the score to 20-6 after a missed extra point. They demonstrated effective passing and running during this drive.
Goddard responded with an impressive 68-yard touchdown pass from Ramirez to Josiah Castillo (2026), further extending their lead to 27-6. Linnan wasn't ready to give up, connecting with top-ranked receiver Brian Coyle (2024) on a 28-yard touchdown pass after a 70-yard march down the field. This brought the score to 27-13, showing signs of a potential comeback (with 11:22 left in the 4th quarter).
However, Mayfield's missed opportunities were crucial. They squandered three potential touchdowns, failing to score from inside the 5-yard line in the second half.
In the end, Goddard secured the victory, improving their record to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in district 4-4A, while Mayfield fell to 4-4 overall and 0-1 in district 4-4A. The Trojans will undoubtedly be left with a sense of "what if" after missing those crucial chances.
The final stats showed a closely contested game, with Mayfield's total offense accumulating 339 yards compared to Goddard's 320 yards. Linnan (Mayfield) displayed impressive numbers with 19 of 29 passing for 234 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 62 yards rushing. For Goddard, QB Dominic Ramirez contributed with 76 passing yards, a passing touchdown, and 34 yards rushing. Jon Silva had 94 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Xavier Perez (2025) provided 74 yards on the ground. Nathan Reed added 41 rushing yards, including his early touchdown.
4A: Espanola Valley Sundevils 38, Taos Tigers 25 - Final
In a thrilling matchup in Taos, the Espanola Valley Sundevils came out strong, scoring the first points of the game to take a 6-0 lead with a remarkable 21-yard touchdown run by Adrick DeLeon. DeLeon continued his incredible performance in the second quarter, adding two more touchdowns to the scoreboard, helping the Sundevils secure a 19-17 lead at halftime.
The momentum carried into the second half, with DeLeon scoring his fourth touchdown, extending their lead to 25-17. He didn't stop there, as he recorded his fifth touchdown of the night with 10:10 left in the 4th quarter. Taos, however, showed great resilience, returning a kickoff for 80 yards and converting a 2-point conversion, narrowing the score to 31-25 in the 4th quarter.
Espanola Valley held on to secure the victory, improving their overall record to 5-3 on the season and a strong start in district play at 1-0. Taos, on the other hand, faced a tough loss, dropping to 2-6 overall and 0-1 in district 2-4A.
The star of the night was undoubtedly running back Adrick DeLeon, who had already showcased his incredible skills with 1,106 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns entering the game. DeLeon had a monster performance, rushing for well over 150 yards, with 6 rushing touchdowns and stunning the crowd with an 89-yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter, sealing the final score at 38-25.
3A: Thoreau Hawks 24, Cuba Rams 6 - Final
In a 3A New Mexico high school football showdown, the Thoreau Hawks claimed a convincing 24-6 victory over the Cuba Rams, as they unleashed 24 unanswered points after a quick start by Cuba.
The game began with Cuba making an immediate impact by running into the end zone on their opening drive, quickly taking a 6-0 lead. However, it was the Thoreau Hawks who controlled the rest of the game, responding with a relentless offensive surge.
Cuba, unfortunately, fell short in their district opener, dropping to a 6-2 overall record and starting district play at 0-1. On the other hand, the Thoreau Hawks, who are looking to defend their district title and keep their playoff hopes alive, secured a crucial home win, elevating their record to 5-3 overall and a strong 1-0 in district 5-3A play.
An intriguing aspect of this game was the absence of any extra points scored by either team, highlighting the significance of touchdowns in determining the outcome.
After Cuba's early touchdown, the Thoreau Hawks swiftly answered, making it clear that they were ready to take control of the game. They continued to build on their momentum, scoring another touchdown late in the first half.
The Thoreau Hawks emerged from halftime with an unwavering commitment to their offensive strategy, managing to add yet another touchdown, thereby taking an 18-6 lead into the fourth quarter. This put the pressure on the Cuba Rams, who, despite moving the ball effectively, struggled to punch it into the end zone.
Key players for the Thoreau Hawks made a significant impact during the game. Taven Tahe stood out with two crucial interceptions on the night, bringing his season total to an impressive 7 interceptions. The Hawks' touchdowns were contributed by Isaac Beareagle, Elijah Trickey, Ty Gaddy, and Jordan Calladitto, reflecting their multifaceted offensive prowess and solid team effort.
Ultimately, the Thoreau Hawks' defense and scoring spree made the difference, securing a pivotal victory and setting the stage for a competitive and promising season ahead.
3A: Robertson Cardinals 52, Santa Fe Indian Braves 0 - Final
In a lopsided Thursday night encounter, the Robertson Cardinals didn't waste any time securing a commanding victory as they triumphed over the Santa Fe Indian School Braves with a resounding score of 52-0. The Cardinals showcased their resilience by bouncing back from a district-opening loss the previous week, elevating their season record to an impressive 6-2, with a district standing of 1-1 in District 2-3A. Conversely, the Santa Fe Indian Braves experienced a tough evening, and their overall record now stands at 1-7, with a district record of 0-2 in District 3-3A.
Week 9 Scoreboard
Espanola Valley 38, Taos 25 - F
Goddard 27, Mayfield 13 - F
Lordsburg 42, Magdalena 0 - F
Navajo Prep 46, Zuni 0 - F
Robertson 52, Santa Fe Indian 0 - F
Thoreau 24, Cuba 6 - F
