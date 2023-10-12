The NMPreps Thursday night New Mexico high school football recap covers each game from tonight, with a special focus on the game of the night between the Goddard Rockets and Mayfield Trojans in Las Cruces. Additionally, standout Espanola Valley running back Adrick DeLeon steals the spotlight.

In an intense 5A New Mexico high school football clash, the Goddard Rockets secured a 27-13 victory over the Mayfield Trojans in a game filled with remarkable plays and missed opportunities.

The first quarter set the tone for the Rockets as Nathan Reed (2025) delivered a powerful 19-yard touchdown run, putting Goddard ahead 7-0. Dominic Ramirez (2024) followed up with a 6-yard touchdown run, extending the Rockets' lead to 14-0. A 56-yard offensive drive culminated in another touchdown, this time courtesy of their star running back, Jon Silva (2024), making the score 20-0 at halftime.

The first half was dominated by Goddard, with 200 total offensive yards and Jon Silva's explosive 88-yard rushing touchdown, bringing his first-half rushing total to an impressive 207 yards.

Mayfield struggled offensively in the early stages of the game, with Luke Linnan (2025) and Julian Corenjo (2025) providing some bright moments but failing to move the ball effectively.

The Trojans came out with renewed vigor after the half, swiftly scoring on their first drive with a pass from Linnan to Zaiden Salcido (2025), narrowing the score to 20-6 after a missed extra point. They demonstrated effective passing and running during this drive.

Goddard responded with an impressive 68-yard touchdown pass from Ramirez to Josiah Castillo (2026), further extending their lead to 27-6. Linnan wasn't ready to give up, connecting with top-ranked receiver Brian Coyle (2024) on a 28-yard touchdown pass after a 70-yard march down the field. This brought the score to 27-13, showing signs of a potential comeback (with 11:22 left in the 4th quarter).

However, Mayfield's missed opportunities were crucial. They squandered three potential touchdowns, failing to score from inside the 5-yard line in the second half.

In the end, Goddard secured the victory, improving their record to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in district 4-4A, while Mayfield fell to 4-4 overall and 0-1 in district 4-4A. The Trojans will undoubtedly be left with a sense of "what if" after missing those crucial chances.

The final stats showed a closely contested game, with Mayfield's total offense accumulating 339 yards compared to Goddard's 320 yards. Linnan (Mayfield) displayed impressive numbers with 19 of 29 passing for 234 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 62 yards rushing. For Goddard, QB Dominic Ramirez contributed with 76 passing yards, a passing touchdown, and 34 yards rushing. Jon Silva had 94 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Xavier Perez (2025) provided 74 yards on the ground. Nathan Reed added 41 rushing yards, including his early touchdown.