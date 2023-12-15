Today, NMPreps.com and Rivals are delighted to unveil the recipient of the 2023 New Mexico Offensive Linemen of the Year Award. This prestigious accolade is bestowed upon the top offensive linemen in New Mexico high school football for the given season, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the success of their teams. #nmpreps

After a meticulous selection process involving nominations from coaches, fans, and media members, along with the evaluation by the NMPreps staff, we are proud to present this year's standout offensive linemen:

Candidates

Enrique Armendariz (Artesia HS, 2024): Instrumental to the Artesia offensive line, Armendariz played a crucial role in guiding the Bulldogs to the 2023 5A state championship.

Ezra Hensley (Deming HS, 2025): The Deming Wildcats reached their second consecutive 5A semifinal, thanks in part to the stellar performance of Hensley on the offensive line.

Gabe Marquez (Cleveland HS, 2025): Marquez was a key player for the Cleveland Storm, contributing to their successful season that culminated in another appearance in the 6A state championship.

Isaac Garcia (Raton HS, 2024): As a senior, Garcia showcased his athleticism as an outstanding athlete for the Raton Tigers, who reached the 3A quarterfinals this season.

Mark Handy (La Cueva HS, 2025): Handy stood out as a star offensive lineman for the 6A state champion La Cueva Bears. Despite being a junior, he is already attracting attention with numerous Division-I offers.

Naiki Tso (Bloomfield HS, 2024): Tso, a senior offensive lineman, earned his nomination after guiding the Bloomfield Bobcats to a 1-seed in the 4A state playoffs.

Reeco Lujan (Roswell HS, 2024): Lujan, a senior offensive lineman, played a crucial role for the Roswell Coyotes, earning the 1-seed in the 5A state playoffs and competing in the state championship game, finishing the season with an impressive 12-1 record.

Valente Herrera (Lovington HS, 2025): A standout junior, Herrera made significant contributions to the Wildcats' journey to the 4A state championship.

Warren Schooley (Texico HS, 2025): Another rising star, Schooley, a junior offensive lineman, played a pivotal role in guiding the Texico Wolverines during the season.

Zach Markham (Volcano Vista HS, 2024): Markham, a 6-2 senior, is widely recognized as one of the top offensive linemen in New Mexico. His contributions were crucial to the success of the Volcano Vista Hawks.

Congratulations to all the outstanding offensive linemen who made the list, and especially to the 2023 New Mexico Offensive Linemen of the Year when announced, recognized for their exceptional skills and contributions to their respective teams.

2023 Voting

2023 Award Winners