NMPreps is happy to announce the winner of the 2022 New Mexico Linebacker of the Year award to Stratton Shufelt of Cleveland High School.

For the second consecutive season, Stratton Shufelt is the New Mexico Linebacker of the Year winning in 2021 and now in 2022.

A key piece to the 2022 6A State Championship Cleveland Storm football team, Stratton Shufelt is one of the most highly recruited prospects in the State of New Mexico currently holding 7 D-1 offers.

Shufelt finished the 2022 season with 133 total tackles, 19 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 sacks.



Brody Whitaker (Albuquerque Academy/2023) is the first runner up followed by Nathan Wallin (Volcano Vista/2023).