Week 6 Awards: New Mexico High School Football
Each week on NMPreps.com we award our player of the week, All-New Mexico team, and north/south top players.
OVERALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Dalton Bowles, Goddard High School: The Goddard Rockets improved to 4-0-1 this season with their overtime win over Los Lunas (28-27) last week. Goddard Rocket Dalton Bowles rushed for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win. The Tigers went down early in the contest, 14-0, to end the first quarter before the Rockets would have to come back and win the contest.
North Player of the Week: Lucas Montoya, Hope
South Player of the Week: Jalil Brown, NMMI
ALL-NEW MEXICO TEAM
