Dalton Bowles, Goddard High School: The Goddard Rockets improved to 4-0-1 this season with their overtime win over Los Lunas (28-27) last week. Goddard Rocket Dalton Bowles rushed for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win. The Tigers went down early in the contest, 14-0, to end the first quarter before the Rockets would have to come back and win the contest.

North Player of the Week: Lucas Montoya, Hope

South Player of the Week: Jalil Brown, NMMI