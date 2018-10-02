Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-02 09:21:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 6 Awards: New Mexico High School Football

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

Each week on NMPreps.com we award our player of the week, All-New Mexico team, and north/south top players.

Past Winners: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5

OVERALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Dalton Bowles, Goddard High School: The Goddard Rockets improved to 4-0-1 this season with their overtime win over Los Lunas (28-27) last week. Goddard Rocket Dalton Bowles rushed for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win. The Tigers went down early in the contest, 14-0, to end the first quarter before the Rockets would have to come back and win the contest.

North Player of the Week: Lucas Montoya, Hope

South Player of the Week: Jalil Brown, NMMI

ALL-NEW MEXICO TEAM

