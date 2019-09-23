NMPreps.com's New Mexico High School football team rankings for the week of September 16th - 21st.

The top two teams in the week 6 New Mexico high school football team rankings stays the same with Volcano Vista (4-0) and Cleveland (4-1).

Movement: --. Last Week: Best Artesia, 47-33. Up Next: vs Atrisco Heritage (10/4)

Movement: --. Last Week: Bye Week. Up Next: vs at Sandia (9/26)

No. 3 Centennial High School (5-0)

Movement: +1. Last Week: Beat Centennial, 51-0. Up Next: at Carlsbad (9/27)

No. 4 Rio Rancho High School (3-2)

Movement: +1. Last Week: Beat La Cueva, 24-21. Up Next: vs Cibola (10/4)

No. 5 La Cueva High School (3-2)

Movement: -2. Last Week: Lost to Rio Rancho, 24-21. Up Next: vs Albuquerque (9/27)

No. 6 Roswell High School (5-0)

Movement: --. Last Week: Best Miyamura, 57-7. Up Next: vs Belen (9/27)

No. 7 Las Cruces High School (3-2)

Movement: --. Last Week: Beat Gadsden 63-13. Up Next: at Hobbs (9/27)

No. 8 Clovis High School (3-2)

Movement: --. Last Week: Lost to Lubbock-Coronado, 27-16. Up Next: at Lubbock-Cooper (9/27)

No. 9 Mayfield High School (3-1)

Movement: --. Last Week: Beat Carlsbad, 27-14. Up Next: vs Onate (9/27)

No. 10 Goddard High School (4-0)

Movement: --. Last Week: Bye. Up Next: at Los Lunas (9/27)

No. 11 Los Lunas High School (3-2)

Movement: +1. Last Week: Beat Cibola 42-12. Up Next: vs Goddard (9/27)

No. 12 Carlsbad High School (3-2)

Movement: -1. Last Week: Lost to Carlsbad, 27-14. Up Next: vs Centennial (9/27)

No. 13 Artesia High School (3-1)

Movement: --. Last Week: Lost to Cleveland, 47-33. Up Next: at Ruidoso (10/4)

No. 14 Eldorado High School (3-2)

Movement: --. Last Week: Beat Albuquerque, 35-0. Up Next: at Del Norte (9/27)

No. 15 Piedra Vista High School (4-1)

Movement: --. Last Week: Beat Belen, 49-6. Up Next: vs Albuquerque (10/4)

No. 16 Portales High School (4-1)

Movement: -+1. Last Week: Beat St. Pius X, 40-7. Up Next: at Capital (10/4)

No. 17 Farmington High School (4-1)

Movement: -1. Last Week: Lost to Durango, CO, 53-13. Up Next: at Rio Grande (10/4)

No. 18 Bloomfield High School (5-0)

Movement: +3. Last Week: Beat Hope Christian, 32-7. Up Next: at Valencia (9/27)

No. 19 Manzano High School (2-3).

Movement: --. Last Week: Beat West Mesa 37-18. Up Next: vs La Cueva (10/4)

No. 20 Cibola High School (3-2)

Movement: -2. Last Week: Lost to Los Lunas, 42-12. Up Next: at Rio Rancho (10/4)

No. 21 Lovington High School (4-1)

Movement: +1. Last Week: Beat Alamogordo, 29-22. Up Next: at Artesia (9/27)

No. 22 St. Pius X School (1-3)

Movement: -1. Last Week: Lost to Portales 40-7. Up Next: vs Aztec (9/28)

No. 23 Santa Teresa High School (4-0)

Movement: +1. Last Week: Beat Valencia, 27-0. Up Next: vs Horizon, TX (9/27)

No. 24 Highland High School (4-1)

Movement: New. Last Week: Beat Del Norte, 19-13. Up Next: vs Valley (9/27)

No. 25 Grants High School (4-0)

Movement: New. Last Week. Beat Tohatchi, 53-0. Up Next: at Kirtland Central (9/27)

Dropped: Robertson (No. 23), Santa Fe (No. 25)