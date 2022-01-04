2021 New Mexico High School Football DL/DE of the Year
NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2021 New Mexico WR of the Year award to Brody Jaquez of Belen High School. #nmpreps
Brody Jaquez - Belen High School (2022)
Brody Jaquez (2022) is one of the top defensive ends from the 2021 season in New Mexico high school football. Jaquez had a state leading 15-sacks on the season leading the Belen Eagles to a 7-4 overall season and a 5A playoff win. Jaquez was also selected to the NMHSCA Senior All-Star game that was played in early December.
Jaquez earned 30.6% of the votes. Runner up this season is Deven Dyer (La Cueva/2022) who earned 22.2% of the votes.
