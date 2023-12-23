As the echoes of the 2023 New Mexico high school football season reverberate, it's time to shine a spotlight on the defensive ends who left an indelible mark on the gridiron. NMPreps is excited to present the finalists for the Defensive End of the Year Award, recognizing these outstanding athletes for their exceptional performances and impact on their respective teams.

These finalists, nominated by coaches across the state, represent a formidable lineup of defensive prowess. Let's delve into the standout defensive ends contending for this prestigious accolade:

Bo Dixon - La Cueva High School (2024)

Accolades:17 total tackles, 1 sack Performance Highlight: Contributed to La Cueva's defensive efforts, showcasing tenacity and a knack for disrupting plays. Vote for Him Here

Brian Coyle - Mayfield High School (2024)

Accolades:164 total tackles (82 solo), 11 tackles for loss (TFL), 2 forced fumbles Performance Highlight: A defensive force for the Trojans, Coyle's impressive tackle count and disruptive plays underscore his impact on the field. Vote for Him Here

Chuka Tutman - Cleveland High School (2024)

Accolades:66 total tackles (28 solo), 10 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 interception Performance Highlight: Played a crucial role in Cleveland's defense, combining tackles, sacks, and interceptions to keep opponents in check. Vote for Him Here

Demarcus Thompson - Lovington High School (2024)

Accolades:71 total tackles, 18.5 sacks, 37.5 TFL for the 4A state champions Performance Highlight: A key contributor to Lovington's championship run, Thompson's disruptive presence in the backfield played a pivotal role in their success. Vote for Him Here

Eli Lynn - Roswell High School (2024)

Accolades:Nearly 20 total tackles for the Coyotes, 5A state runner-up Performance Highlight: Demonstrated consistent performance for Roswell, contributing to their impressive 12-1 season and runner-up finish. Vote for Him Here

Jackson Blair - Los Alamos High School (2024)

Accolades:85 total tackles Performance Highlight: Anchored the Hilltoppers' defense with a remarkable tackle count, showcasing durability and defensive prowess. Vote for Him Here

Julien Montano - Centennial High School (2024)

Accolades:65 total tackles (33 solo), 4.5 sacks Performance Highlight: A disruptive force on the defensive line, Montano's tackles and sacks reflect his impact on Centennial's defensive efforts. Vote for Him Here

Kash Alley - Las Cruces High School (2024)

Accolades:Considered one of the top DEs, key contributor to Bulldawgs' semifinal appearance Performance Highlight: Played a pivotal role in Las Cruces' deep playoff run, establishing himself as a top-tier defensive end. Vote for Him Here

Michael Cordero Gill - Rio Rancho High School (2024)

Accolades:47 total tackles (23 solo), 4 TFL, 4 sacks Performance Highlight: Demonstrated disruptive skills for the Rams, contributing to their defensive efforts with tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks. Vote for Him Here

Nehemiah Yorfee - Portales High School (2024)

Accolades:56 total tackles, 11.5 TFL, 4 sacks for the 4A state runner-up Performance Highlight: Instrumental in Portales' runner-up campaign, Yorfee's tackles for loss and sacks showcased his impact on the defensive front. Vote for Him Here

These exceptional athletes will now enter a period of evaluation, with the winner to be determined through a combination of votes from NMPreps premium members, media representatives, and NMPreps staff members. Stay tuned as we eagerly anticipate the announcement of the Defensive End of the Year.



