In the thrilling landscape of New Mexico high school football, excellence on the defensive front has taken center stage, and NMPreps is delighted to unveil the winner of the 2023 Defensive Back of the Year Award. Among the stellar finalists who showcased their exceptional skills and made significant contributions to their teams, AJ Manning from Cleveland High School emerged as the deserving recipient of this prestigious honor.

Manning, a standout in the 2025 class, left an indelible mark on the field, demonstrating his prowess as a defensive force for the 6A runner-up Cleveland Storm. His impressive season included 38 total tackles and an impressive tally of 4 interceptions, illustrating his ability to impact the game both in defending the pass and providing crucial stops.

The competition for this coveted award was fierce, with Manning facing close contention from other outstanding defensive backs. The final voting results highlighted the intensity of the race, with Manning securing the top spot with 25.4% of the votes. His exceptional performance and leadership on the field undoubtedly resonated with voters and earned him the distinction of being the best defensive back in the state for the 2023 season.

The runner-ups, Alec Holguin and Xai Carrasco, also displayed remarkable skills throughout the season. Holguin played a crucial role in Lovington's title-winning campaign, contributing with 4 interceptions and 22 total tackles. Carrasco, a key player for the Roswell Coyotes, made significant contributions with 29 total tackles and 5 interceptions during their runner-up campaign in 5A football.

As AJ Manning joins the esteemed list of past winners, including Gabriel Pino, Tatyen Hilliard, Avante Stevens, Blaine Smith, Hunter Cardiff, and Cade Hackey, he cements his legacy as one of the top defensive backs in New Mexico high school football for the 2023 season. Congratulations to AJ Manning on this well-deserved accolade.

