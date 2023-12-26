NMPreps 2023 New Mexico Kicker/Punter of the Year Finalists Unveiled
As we reflect on the remarkable performances of the 2023 New Mexico high school football season, it's time to spotlight the precision and skill exhibited by our exceptional kickers and punters. NMPreps is thrilled to announce the finalists for the Kicker/Punter of the Year Award, recognizing these specialists for their outstanding contributions to their teams.
Let's take a closer look at the standout kickers and punters who have earned their place as finalists:
Aaron Doss - Robertson High School (Kicker)
Accolades: 8 for 8 Field Goals, Long of 50, 35 of 36 PATs, 58 Kicking Points
Performance Highlight: Doss's perfection in field goals and consistent PATs made him a reliable asset, contributing significantly to Robertson High's success.
Gabriel Fernandez - Albuquerque High School (Kicker)
Accolades: 4 for 5 Field Goals, Long of 31
Performance Highlight: Fernandez showcased accuracy and reliability in his field goal attempts, playing a crucial role for Albuquerque High.
Kaiden Reese - Los Lunas High School (Punter)
Accolades: 42.35 yards per punt, Long of 66, 1101 yards
Performance Highlight: Reese's impressive punting average and booming kicks played a vital role in field position battles for Los Lunas.
Miguel Quinones - Cleveland High School (Kicker)
Accolades: 3 for 5 Field Goals, Long of 34, 48 of 50 on PATs, 57 Kick Scoring Points
Performance Highlight: Quinones contributed to Cleveland High's scoring with accurate field goals and consistent PATs, showcasing his kicking prowess.
Noah Nelson - Rio Rancho High School (Punter)
Accolades: Nominated as one of the top punters in New Mexico high school football
Performance Highlight: Nelson's nomination attests to his skill and impact as one of the top punters in the state.
Rivera Adrian - Bloomfield High School (Kicker)
Accolades: Nominated as one of the top kickers from 4A football
Performance Highlight: Adrian's nomination recognizes his standout performances as one of the top kickers in the 4A category.
Seth Cowan - Los Alamos High School (Punter/Kicker)
Accolades: 34 of 39 PATs, 40 Kick Scoring Points, 39.73 yards per punt, 1192 yards
Performance Highlight: Cowan's dual role as both a kicker and punter showcased versatility and contributed significantly to Los Alamos High's success.
Toby Standifer - Portales High School (Kicker)
Accolades: 65 Kicking Points
Performance Highlight: Standifer's impressive kicking points underline his impact, contributing substantially to Portales High's success.
Xai Carrasco - Roswell High School (Punter)
Accolades: Carrasco is a top punter from 5A football for the Coyotes going 12-1 on the season.
Performance Highlight: Carrasco's exceptional punting skills played a crucial role in Roswell High's impressive 12-1 season.
These finalists now stand on the cusp of earning the prestigious Kicker/Punter of the Year Award, with the winner to be determined through votes from NMPreps premium members, media representatives, and NMPreps staff members. Stay tuned as we eagerly anticipate the announcement of the recipient.
