NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2022 New Mexico Offensive Lineman of the Year to Andrew Anguiano (Artesia High School). #nmpreps

Andrew Anguiano closed an outstanding career at Artesia High School with a state championship in November and is now named the New Mexico Offensive Lineman.

Anguiano is an all-state lineman and all-district player holding a 4.2 GPA. He was part of an offensive with 3,650 passing yards and 1,631 rushing yards, protecting the left side.

Emmanuel Negreiros (Cleveland HS/Rio Rancho, NM) finished runner-up for the award.