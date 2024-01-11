In the dazzling world of New Mexico high school football, where every point can be a game-changer, NMPreps is delighted to shine a spotlight on excellence by unveiling the outstanding winners of the Kicker and Punter of the Year awards for the 2023 season.

Kicker of the Year: Aaron Doss - Robertson High School

In the realm of precision and power, Aaron Doss emerged as the epitome of perfection for Robertson High School. Boasting an impeccable record, Doss displayed his kicking prowess with an awe-inspiring 8 for 8 on field goals, including a remarkable long of 50 yards. His reliability extended beyond field goals, as he successfully converted 35 of 36 PATs, accumulating a total of 58 kicking points. Doss's exceptional performance played a pivotal role in Robertson High's success throughout the 2023 season, making him a standout contributor and a deserving recipient of the Kicker of the Year award.

Punter of the Year: Xai Carrasco - Roswell High School

In the specialized art of punting, Xai Carrasco stood out as a true maestro for Roswell High School in the 5A football landscape. Carrasco's skills were not only top-notch but also crucial to the Coyotes' outstanding 12-1 season. As the team's punter, Carrasco consistently flipped the field with precision, providing his squad with favorable field position. His exceptional punting played a crucial role in Roswell High's impressive run, showcasing Carrasco as a key asset in their 12-1 campaign and earning him the well-deserved Punter of the Year title.

NMPreps congratulates Aaron Doss and Xai Carrasco for their exceptional contributions and well-deserved recognition as the Kicker and Punter of the Year for the 2023 New Mexico high school football season.

