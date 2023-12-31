NMPreps Presents the 2023 New Mexico Receiver of the Year Finalists
In the exhilarating landscape of New Mexico high school football, where each reception holds the potential to turn the tide of a game, NMPreps proudly uveils the distinguished finalists for the 2023 New Mexico Receiver of the Year. These exceptional athletes have etched theirnames into the season's narrative, mesmerizing audiences with their deft plays and transformative contributions. Nominated by coaches, media, and NMPreps staff members from every corner of the state, these ten outstanding receivers have distinguished themselves among the elite in New Mexico high school football.
Let's delve into the remarkable journey of each finalist:
Brian Coyle
School: Mayfield High School (Class of 2024)
Accomplishments: Amassed 622 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns, showcasing his prowess as a top receiver for Mayfield HS.
Demarcus Thompson
School: Lovington High School (Class of 2024)
Accomplishments: Stood out with an impressive 1179 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, playing a pivotal role in Lovington's 2023 State Championship triumph. Thompson's exceptional season also earned him the title of 2023 New MExico Defensive End of the Year.
Drew Perez
School: Bloomfield High School (Class of 2025)
Accomplishments: Tallied 1138 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, contributing significantly to Bloomfield's journey to the 4A semifinals.
Ethan Conn
School: Artesia High School (Class of 2025)
Accomplishments: Displayed his skills with 890 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, making a significant impact on Artesia HS's offensive prowess.
Josiah Mitchell
School: Eldorado High School (Class of 2024)
Accomplishments: Showcased his talents with 948 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns, leaving an indelible mark on Eldorado HS's offensive efforts.
Kani Mathis
School: Tularosa High School (Class of 2024)
Accomplishments: Impressed with 1109 receiving yards and an astounding 21 touchdowns, establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with at Tularosa HS.
Marquise Renfro
School: Atrisco Heritage Academy (Class of 2024)Accomplishments: Contributed 883 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, showcasing his playmaking abilities for Atrisco Heritage Academy.
Michael Beck
School: Farmington High School (Class of 2025)
Accomplishments: Accumulated 1139 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, playing a crucial role in Farmington's journey to the 6A quarterfinals.
Tanner Montano
School: La Cueva High School (Class of 2026)
Accomplishments: Notched 891 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns, exhibiting his potential as a rising star for La Cueva HS.
Zane Mayberry
School: Portales High School (Class of 2024)
Accomplishments: Impressed with 1011 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, leaving an enduring impact on Portales HS's offensive success.
As the anticipation builds, football enthusiasts, fans, and supporters are encouraged to participate in the voting process over the next four days. The winner will be announced with a comprehensive story on the front page, celebrating their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the thrilling landscape of New Mexico high school football. NMPreps.com remains the go-to source for in-depth coverage, delivering the latest updates and insights into the world of high school football in the state.
