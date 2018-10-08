Each week on NMPreps.com we award our player of the week, All-New Mexico team, and north/south top players.

Andres Lucero - Valencia HS - 2019: The senior quarterback for the Valencia Jaguars (6-1) guided the team to one of the biggest wins of the season when they beat Los Alamos, 48-7. The win just about secures a playoff spot for the Jaguars who have missed the playoffs three consecutive years going 4-27-1 during that stretch from 2015-2017. Lucero, passed for 356 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win along with rushing for another score.

North

Jake Deathridge - Volcano Vista HS - 2019: The Hawks quarterback passed for 137 yards and rushed for another 160 in the win against West Mesa. He totaled for 2 touchdowns in the win.

South

Luis Contreras - Hatch Valley HS - 2019: The senior for the Bears total for 9 tackles and 3 sacks in the shutout win over Tularosa, 17-0.