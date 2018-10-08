Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-08 10:02:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 7 Awards: New Mexico High School Football

Nono1vbq9h4fadgrbcyc
news.bulletin.com Photo
Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

Each week on NMPreps.com we award our player of the week, All-New Mexico team, and north/south top players.

Past Winners: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6

OVERALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Andres Lucero - Valencia HS - 2019: The senior quarterback for the Valencia Jaguars (6-1) guided the team to one of the biggest wins of the season when they beat Los Alamos, 48-7. The win just about secures a playoff spot for the Jaguars who have missed the playoffs three consecutive years going 4-27-1 during that stretch from 2015-2017. Lucero, passed for 356 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win along with rushing for another score.

NORTH & SOUTH PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

North

Jake Deathridge - Volcano Vista HS - 2019: The Hawks quarterback passed for 137 yards and rushed for another 160 in the win against West Mesa. He totaled for 2 touchdowns in the win.

South

Luis Contreras - Hatch Valley HS - 2019: The senior for the Bears total for 9 tackles and 3 sacks in the shutout win over Tularosa, 17-0.

ALL-NEW MEXICO TEAM

Antonio Padilla - Robertson HS - 2020 - RB

Dalton Bowles - Goddard HS - 2019 - ATH

Daniel Esquibel - Santa Rosa HS - 2019 - RB

Darren Rodriguez - Centennial HS - 2019 - WR

Dylan Eldridge - Cloudcroft HS - 2020 - QB

Jack Blankenship - Manzano HS - 2019 - WR

Jimmy Gallegos - Volcano Vista HS - 2019 - RB

Juan Chairez - Hatch Valley HS - 2019 - LB

Julio Mendoza - Alamogordo HS - 2019 - WR

Michael Ramsey - Grants HS - 2019

Nahiem Chico - Santa Rosa HS - 2019 - K

Teasi Richardson - Manzano HS - 2021 - CB

Xavier Ivey-Saud - Manzano HS - 2019 - RB

Zenzi Morris - Manzano HS - 2019 - FS

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}