Week 7 Awards: New Mexico High School Football
Each week on NMPreps.com we award our player of the week, All-New Mexico team, and north/south top players.
Past Winners: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6
OVERALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Andres Lucero - Valencia HS - 2019: The senior quarterback for the Valencia Jaguars (6-1) guided the team to one of the biggest wins of the season when they beat Los Alamos, 48-7. The win just about secures a playoff spot for the Jaguars who have missed the playoffs three consecutive years going 4-27-1 during that stretch from 2015-2017. Lucero, passed for 356 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win along with rushing for another score.
NORTH & SOUTH PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
North
Jake Deathridge - Volcano Vista HS - 2019: The Hawks quarterback passed for 137 yards and rushed for another 160 in the win against West Mesa. He totaled for 2 touchdowns in the win.
South
Luis Contreras - Hatch Valley HS - 2019: The senior for the Bears total for 9 tackles and 3 sacks in the shutout win over Tularosa, 17-0.
ALL-NEW MEXICO TEAM
Antonio Padilla - Robertson HS - 2020 - RB
Dalton Bowles - Goddard HS - 2019 - ATH
Daniel Esquibel - Santa Rosa HS - 2019 - RB
Darren Rodriguez - Centennial HS - 2019 - WR
Dylan Eldridge - Cloudcroft HS - 2020 - QB
Jack Blankenship - Manzano HS - 2019 - WR
Jimmy Gallegos - Volcano Vista HS - 2019 - RB
Juan Chairez - Hatch Valley HS - 2019 - LB
Julio Mendoza - Alamogordo HS - 2019 - WR
Michael Ramsey - Grants HS - 2019
Nahiem Chico - Santa Rosa HS - 2019 - K
Teasi Richardson - Manzano HS - 2021 - CB
Xavier Ivey-Saud - Manzano HS - 2019 - RB
Zenzi Morris - Manzano HS - 2019 - FS