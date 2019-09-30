Week 7: New Mexico High School Football Rankings
NMPreps.com's New Mexico High School football team rankings for the week of September 30th - October 5th.
NEW MEXICO TOP-25
No. 1 Volcano Vista High School (5-0)
Movement: --. Last Week: Beat Sandia, 41-0
No. 2 Cleveland High School (4-1)
Movement: --. Last Week: Bye Week
No. 3 Centennial High School (6-0, 2-0)
Movement: --. Last Week: Beat No. 15 Carlsbad, 30-0.
