2021 New Mexico HS Football K/P of the Year

NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2021 New Mexico K/P of the Year award to Kaden Bell of Los Lunas High School. #nmpreps

Bell is part of the first state championship football team at Los Lunas High School and now becomes the first New Mexico K/P of the year award winner. Bell had 1063 punt yards, 9 inside the 20, along with 61-kick points for the Tigers. Bell also went 52 for 52 on PATs this season.

Kaden Bell led the voting with 26.5%. Logan Fuller (Hope Christian) and Evan Wysong (Cleveland) finished as a tie for runner up at 23.5% of the votes.

