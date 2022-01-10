2021 New Mexico HS Football K/P of the Year
NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2021 New Mexico K/P of the Year award to Kaden Bell of Los Lunas High School. #nmpreps
Kaden Bell, 2023 (Los Lunas High School)
Bell is part of the first state championship football team at Los Lunas High School and now becomes the first New Mexico K/P of the year award winner. Bell had 1063 punt yards, 9 inside the 20, along with 61-kick points for the Tigers. Bell also went 52 for 52 on PATs this season.
Kaden Bell led the voting with 26.5%. Logan Fuller (Hope Christian) and Evan Wysong (Cleveland) finished as a tie for runner up at 23.5% of the votes.
Related
2021 New Mexico Mr. Football - Zach Vigil (Rio Rancho)
2021 New Mexico QB of the Year - Paul Cieremans (Los Lunas)
2021 New Mexico OL of the Year - Roger Carreon (Jal)
2021 New Mexico LB of the Year - Stratton Shufelt (Cleveland)
2021 New Mexico RB of the Year - Zach Vigil (Rio Rancho)
2021 New Mexico Coach of the Year - Heath Ridenour (Cleveland)
2021 New Mexico WR of the Year - Exodus Ayers (La Cueva)
2021 New Mexico DE/DL of the Year - Brody Jaquez (Belen)
2021 New Mexico Secondary of the Year - Tatyen Hilliard (Lovington)