NMPreps is happy to announce the following award winners

New Mexico Defensive Back of the Year

Gabriel Pino (Volcano Vista High School) - The Volcano Vista Hawks reached the semifinals this season and Pino was a key piece to the defense. Pino finished with 90 total tackles, 64 solo, and 8 interceptions.

New Mexico Defensive End of the Year

Ian Ortiz (Deming High School) - The Wildcats are coming off an 8-win season with a playoff win. Ortiz is coming off an impressive three-year career for the Wildcats and earned NMHSCA 1st team All-State DE this post season.

New Mexico Defensive Lineman of the Year

Dalton Trapp (Ruidoso High School) - Trapp led the Ruidoso Warriors to the 2022 3A State Championship this season. The 2023 DL totaled 114 total tackles (33 TFL), and 12 sacks. Trapp was also a standout in the annual Red/Green New Mexico All-Star game.

New Mexico Kicker/Punter of the Year

Brayden Money (Alamogordo High School) - The Alamogordo Tigers are coming off a highly successful 2022 season and Money ends a spectacular career. Money went 9 of 13 on FGs (long of 53). He also went 29 of 35 on PATs this season. Punt stats are as follows - 37 total, 1,235 yards, long of 55 yards, and six inside the 20.

New Mexico Tight End of the Year