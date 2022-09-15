New Mexico High School Football Mr. Football Candidates
We've added more week 5 candidates to our NMPreps New Mexico High School Football Mr. Football candidate list. #nmpreps
Week 5 Candidates
Previous Winners
2021: Zach Vigil, RB, Rio Rancho High School: Rushed for 1,553-yards and 26-touchdowns.
2020: Luke Wysong, RB, Cleveland High School: 457 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in the short 3-game season.
2019: Dorian Lewis, RB, Cleveland High School: Rushed for 1,600 yards, 26 touchdowns.
2018: Cade Manzanares, LB, Roswell High School - 87 total tackles, 10 sacks, the team went a perfect 13-0 to win a state title.
2017: Gavin Hardison, QB, Hobbs High School - 5,347-yards passing and 59 touchdowns.
2016: Josh Foley, RB, Rio Rancho High School - 1,872-rushing yards, 352-receiving yards, and 35 total touchdowns (30 rushings).
2015: Gabe Ortega, QB, Cleveland High School - 3,398-yards and 34 touchdowns.
2014: Easton Breure, QB, Rio Rancho High School - 4,597-yards and 49 touchdowns.
2013: JJ Granados, RB, Las Cruces High School - 2,069-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2012: Adam Lucero, QB, Aztec High School - 3,423-yards and 36 touchdowns.
2011: Cole Guatsche, QB, Cleveland High School - 2,700-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2010: Jacob Jameson, QB, Lovington High School - 3,624-yards and 60 touchdowns.
2009: Ronnie Daniels, RB, La Cueva High School - 2,261-yards and 38 touchdowns.
2008: Dante Caro, RB, Las Cruces High School - 1,610-yards and 29 touchdowns.
2007: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,850-yards and 44 touchdowns.
2006: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,432-yards and 45 touchdowns.