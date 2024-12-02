2024 New Mexico Mr. Football Finalists Announced

The stage is set for the most prestigious individual honor in New Mexico high school football. Today, we unveil the finalists for the 2024 New Mexico Mr. Football award, which recognizes the most valuable player of the season. The honor is determined through voting by New Mexico media members, premium members of NMPreps.com, and the NMPreps staff.
Here are the six outstanding finalists:
Blake Spencer, QB, 2025, Bloomfield High School
The senior quarterback for the Bloomfield Bobcats capped a remarkable season by leading his team to the 2024 Class 4A state championship. Spencer's aerial prowess was on full display as he threw for over 3,000 yards and 43 touchdowns, making him one of the most productive quarterbacks in New Mexico.
Cameron Dyer, QB, 2025, La Cueva High School
Dyer, a senior, delivered one of the most electrifying seasons in recent memory. Leading the Bears to a 12-1 record, Dyer amassed 2,361 passing yards with 30 passing touchdowns. He was equally dangerous on the ground, rushing for 1,360 yards and adding 20 touchdowns, cementing his legacy as one of the state's premier dual-threat quarterbacks.
Jacob Palomino, QB, 2025, Roswell High School
Often flying under the radar, Palomino was a quiet force for the Roswell Coyotes. The senior quarterback guided his team to a 12-1 record and the 2024 Class 5A state championship. In the title game, Palomino accounted for three touchdowns—two on the ground and one through the air—securing Roswell's crown.
Jordan Hatch, QB, 2026, Cleveland High School
Hatch, a junior, showcased remarkable poise and precision in leading Cleveland to the 2024 Class 6A state championship. In the title game, he threw two touchdown passes, guiding the Storm to victory. Hatch concluded the season with over 2,100 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, positioning himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the state.
Mason Posa, LB, 2025, La Cueva High School
Widely regarded as one of New Mexico's top defensive players, Posa signed with the University of Wisconsin and had a senior season to remember. Anchoring the Bears' defense, Posa recorded 85 tackles, 7 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three touchdowns, helping La Cueva finish 12-1.
Zaiden Davis, QB, 2025, Centennial High School
Davis proved to be one of the most dynamic players in New Mexico this season, excelling as a dual-threat quarterback. He threw for 1,369 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 1,600 yards and 27 touchdowns. Davis' efforts led the Hawks to an 11-1 record and a semifinal appearance in Class 6A.
New Mexico Mr. Football Award Winners
2023: Demarcus Thompson, DE/WR, Lovington High School: 11179 receiving yards, 19 touchdowns; 71 total tackles, 18.5 sacks.
2022: Cayden Walton, RB, Raton High School: 7,971 career rushing yards and 98 career rushing touchdowns. In 2022, he finished with 3,123 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns.
2021: Zachary Vigil, RB, Rio Rancho High School: 1,553 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.
2020: Luke Wysong, RB, Cleveland High School: 457 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in the short 3-game season.
2019: Dorian Lewis, RB, Cleveland High School: Rushed for 1,600 yards, 26 touchdowns.
2018: Cade Manzanares, LB, Roswell High School - 87 total tackles, 10 sacks, the team went a perfect 13-0 to win a state title.
2017: Gavin Hardison, QB, Hobbs High School - 5,347-yards passing and 59 touchdowns.
2016: Josh Foley, RB, Rio Rancho High School - 1,872-rushing yards, 352-receiving yards, and 35 total touchdowns (30 rushings).
2015: Gabe Ortega, QB, Cleveland High School - 3,398-yards and 34 touchdowns.
2014: Easton Breure, QB, Rio Rancho High School - 4,597-yards and 49 touchdowns.
2013: JJ Granados, RB, Las Cruces High School - 2,069-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2012: Adam Lucero, QB, Aztec High School - 3,423-yards and 36 touchdowns.
2011: Cole Guatsche, QB, Cleveland High School - 2,700-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2010: Jacob Jameson, QB, Lovington High School - 3,624-yards and 60 touchdowns.
2009: Ronnie Daniels, RB, La Cueva High School - 2,261-yards and 38 touchdowns.
2008: Dante Caro, RB, Las Cruces High School - 1,610-yards and 29 touchdowns.
2007: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,850-yards and 44 touchdowns.
2006: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,432-yards and 45 touchdowns.