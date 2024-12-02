2024 New Mexico Mr. Football Finalists Announced

The stage is set for the most prestigious individual honor in New Mexico high school football. Today, we unveil the finalists for the 2024 New Mexico Mr. Football award, which recognizes the most valuable player of the season. The honor is determined through voting by New Mexico media members, premium members of NMPreps.com, and the NMPreps staff. Here are the six outstanding finalists:

Blake Spencer, QB, 2025, Bloomfield High School​

The senior quarterback for the Bloomfield Bobcats capped a remarkable season by leading his team to the 2024 Class 4A state championship. Spencer's aerial prowess was on full display as he threw for over 3,000 yards and 43 touchdowns, making him one of the most productive quarterbacks in New Mexico. Vote for him here.

Cameron Dyer, QB, 2025, La Cueva High School​

Dyer, a senior, delivered one of the most electrifying seasons in recent memory. Leading the Bears to a 12-1 record, Dyer amassed 2,361 passing yards with 30 passing touchdowns. He was equally dangerous on the ground, rushing for 1,360 yards and adding 20 touchdowns, cementing his legacy as one of the state's premier dual-threat quarterbacks. Vote for him here.

Jacob Palomino, QB, 2025, Roswell High School​

Often flying under the radar, Palomino was a quiet force for the Roswell Coyotes. The senior quarterback guided his team to a 12-1 record and the 2024 Class 5A state championship. In the title game, Palomino accounted for three touchdowns—two on the ground and one through the air—securing Roswell's crown. Vote for him here.

Jordan Hatch, QB, 2026, Cleveland High School​

Hatch, a junior, showcased remarkable poise and precision in leading Cleveland to the 2024 Class 6A state championship. In the title game, he threw two touchdown passes, guiding the Storm to victory. Hatch concluded the season with over 2,100 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, positioning himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the state. Vote for him here.

Mason Posa, LB, 2025, La Cueva High School​

Widely regarded as one of New Mexico's top defensive players, Posa signed with the University of Wisconsin and had a senior season to remember. Anchoring the Bears' defense, Posa recorded 85 tackles, 7 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three touchdowns, helping La Cueva finish 12-1. Vote for him here.

Zaiden Davis, QB, 2025, Centennial High School​

Davis proved to be one of the most dynamic players in New Mexico this season, excelling as a dual-threat quarterback. He threw for 1,369 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 1,600 yards and 27 touchdowns. Davis' efforts led the Hawks to an 11-1 record and a semifinal appearance in Class 6A. Vote for him here.